Major Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor ‘Would Very Much Like To Come Back’ For The Reboot. Why It Might Be Hard

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean films were among some of the best movies of the 2000s , but since 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales capped off Johnny Depp’s time as Jack Sparrow, the House of Mouse has yet to sing “Yo ho, yo ho” with any more for the franchise. A Pirates reboot is reportedly in the works right now, and one original actor from the series has proclaimed their love for who they played in the swashbuckling movies.

Naomie Harris played Tia Dalma/Calypso in two of the five Pirates of the Caribbean movies: 2006’s Dead Man’s Chest and 2007’s At World’s End. When the actress was recently asked about her thoughts on reprising her role in a future Pirates movie, she had this to say:

I disintegrated into a million crabs, so I think my character is very much dead. I loved Tia Dalma, like she is one of my favorite characters of all time that I played. So I would definitely like to come back, but I think she's very much dead.

While speaking to ComicBook , Harris shared Calypso is up there when it comes to all the movie and TV characters she has played, and the actress has been in multiple James Bond movies as Eve Moneypenny, Best Picture winner Moonlight and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, to name a few. Naomie Harris would be all in on reprising the role in the future, but she cannot deny the fact that the character very much met her death during the Pirates movies.

As movie fans know, one character’s death hasn’t stopped other filmmakers from reviving an actor’s appearance as a famous role before. In fact, Calypso had a rather intriguing storyline that we thought might be a way for Pirates to continue without Jack Sparrow . Harris played the daughter of the Titan Atlas who actually fell in love with a young Davy Jones, who was a sailor at the time, before he became a fearsome captain. Wouldn’t it be interesting to see how the love story gone wrong panned out?

The producer of the Pirates movies, Jerry Bruckheimer, said earlier this year that a new script for a reboot is being written and shared hopes that the House of Mouse would like what they have cooking up after a year prior, he said he would “love it” if Johnny Depp could return in his iconic Disney role . However, recent rumors were actually pointing to Elvis ’ Austin Butler signing on to the next installment. Butler claimed he hadn’t heard from Disney , but often actors are sworn to secrecy with these things.

While we wonder what a return from Naomie Harris to the Pirates movies might look like, the actress has a new movie called The Wasp out in theaters now.