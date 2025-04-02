As The Michael Jackson Biopic Faces Rumored Delays, It May Take A Page From Wicked's Playbook As A Fix

As it currently stands, director Antoine Fuqua’s blockbuster biopic Michael is set to debut on the 2025 movie schedule, in an October 3rd release date. Save for one prior delay that pushed the film from its originally intended April 18th bow, we seemed to know what to expect from the Jaafar Jackson-starring musical.

But when rumored legal issues involving Michael’s third-act were invoked, that debut was called into question. While the latest rumor doesn’t confirm or deny a new move, Michael Jackson’s life story may try to replicate the success of Wicked in a novel way.

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Might Be Splitting Into Two Parts

Monitoring the progress of this year’s CinemaCon, there were two high profile absences from Tuesday’s Lionsgate panel: the supposedly scrapped Saw XI and the Training Day helmer’s historical drama. Seeing as Michael’s current release date is set for October 3rd, that’s a bit concerning. However, chatter out of Deadline suggests that the first cut of the picture clocked in at about four hours.

So since Wicked’s expansion of a known musical quantity has already made box office gold, there are now rumblings that Michael could be split into two parts itself. That move feels sound when it comes to trying to get Jackson’s life and times into a comprehensive, but viewable package. And if the supposed legal challenge that would require a massive reshoot/redraft of the final act is true, that substantial problem could be more easily handled.

(Image credit: Epic Records)

Lionsgate’s Potential Two-Part Split For Michael Makes Sense, Even If The Rumors Are Debunked

We know that Michael finished shooting earlier this year, which paired with the buzz from 2024’s CinemaCon footage had people hotly anticipating its debut. Depending on who you talk to, the rumored cause for this potential delay is due to how Jordan Chandler’s sexual abuse allegations against Jackson were legally prohibited from being depicted in any form.

The supposed problem lies in further claims noting that director Antoine Fuqua and writer John Logan’s movie reportedly banks its entire final act on that event, and the effects it had on the King of Pop. In a scenario where these claims are proven to be accurate, there would need to be a lot of work to right the ship. So having half a movie that’s finished and teasing the rest of the story would be a great compromise that allows such changes.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

At the same time, if those claims are false and Lionsgate is really just retooling for a new cinematic event, then Michael being split in two still stands to be a potential double win. The dramatic tension that’d come from leaving off on one of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits is something that you could see hyping fans up for the next round.

Not to mention, between doubling the awards season plays for this picture and riding the wave of audiences that continue to flock to Broadway’s MJ: The Musical, this hypothetical scenario starts to make a lot more sense. At least until you start to wonder what will happen if the proposed Michael: Part One doesn’t hit as anticipated.

We’ll be waiting for updates as this story develops, but for now Michael is set to debut as a singular motion picture, starting October 3rd. As for Wicked: For Good, we’ll see Elphaba and Glinda reunite on November 21st, as scheduled.