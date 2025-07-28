Tom Felton Shouted Out His Hope For His Return To The Harry Potter Universe And Cue The Emma Watson Awws
Make it happen, people!
Harry Potter is one of the most popular IPs in the world, and it's constantly growing. The franchise has entertained audience for decades, thanks to the books, stage plays, theme parks, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies (which are streaming with a Max subscription). Actor Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy throughout all seven of those films, and has returned to the Wizarding World by reprise his role in The Cursed Child on Broadway. And his hopes for that role are throughly adorable, especially regarding Emma Watson.
The Harry Potter cast developed strong bonds while bringing Hogwarts to life, especially the OGs who were there for a decade. In an interview with MTV, the 37 year-old actor was asked if he got a lot of texts from the group after news broke about him playing Draco on Broadway. He responded:
While fans had a strong reaction to him joining the Broadway company of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, it sounds like his fellow actors were just as shocked as the rest of us. He's the first person to play his signature character as an adult, so can you blame them?
Later in that same interview, Tom Felton was asked which of the Hogwarts alum (who got back together for the Return to Hogwarts special) blew up his phone the most. And he offered:
It turns out it was Neville Longbottom himself who sent Felton the most gobsmacked emojis after his Broadway debut was announced. For his part, Lewis expressed interest in playing some adult characters in the developing Harry Potter TV series. Let's get as many OGs back as possible please!
In that interview, Felton was also asked which of his Potter co-stars he wouldn't like to see in the audience of The Cursed Child. That's when the one and only Emma Watson's name got dropped. As he put it:
Tom Felton has been open about his love for Emma Watson, including flirtations that happened when they were younger and working on the Harry Potter movies. So it might not be surprising that he admitted seeing her smiling from the audience might make him break character in the midst of a performance on Broadway. But who doesn't want that reunion to happen?
It's unclear if/when Watson is going to see Tom Felton's return to Draco Malfoy, but I have to assume that he'll be getting some visits from his co-stars. Of course, fans are wondering if the original Potter actors would reprise these roles for a Cursed Child movie sometime in the future. Hey, a guy can dream.
The Harry Potter movies are streaming on HBO Max, which will also be the home of the TV series. Unfortunately, the Fantastic Beasts movies aren't expected to return in the 2025 movie release list or beyond.
