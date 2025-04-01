The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, John Wick 5 And More At The Lionsgate 2025 CinemaCon Panel - Live Blog
Lionsgate dishes on their upcoming slate!
We're at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, where movie studios come to show exclusive looks at their biggest releases of the year. This morning's panel is Lionsgate! We expect to hear new information on Ballerina, Michael, and perhaps The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Keep it here for by-the-minute breaking news, and refresh this page for updates!
The presentation started with CinemaCon's State Of The Industry address. Sean Baker's Academy Awards acceptance speech appeared on the big screen, calling for exhibitors to save the theater-going experience. NEON then provided numbers that prove low-budget films can be a box office success, and the one and only Tom Cruise joined us via video to gush about his love for cinema and the theater experience.
