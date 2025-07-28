Piper Perabo Perked My Ears With Comments About A Possible Coyote Ugly Sequel, And I'm Still Laughing Over How She Danced Around It
Bring back the Coyotes!
Years before Piper Perabo was fighting Beth Dutton on Yellowstone or holding surgeons hostage on Grey’s Anatomy, she was merely a wannabe songwriter from New Jersey, just trying to make a name for herself by dancing on bars in the mean streets of New York City. Coyote Ugly may not be one of the best movies of the 2000s from a critical standpoint, but it was one of my favorites, so I was definitely interested when Perabo spoke about a potential sequel — and just as amused by how she danced around it.
Coyote Ugly, the 2000 dramedy centered around Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) and the other dancers/bartenders at the titular establishment, has become a cult classic over the years, and apparently there have been talks about revisiting that world. THR spoke with Perabo at San Diego Comic-Con and asked about the status of such talks. The actress carefully replied:
Well that’s pretty vague but all in all it sounds promising, right? The reporter thought so, saying it sounded like conversations about revisiting the Coyote Ugly bartenders were back on, to which Piper Perabo said:
I am so tickled by all of these half-thoughts escaping from Piper Perabo’s mouth. Could there be a contingent of people saying we don’t need a Coyote Uglier (as jokingly pitched by Perabo’s Butterfly co-star Daniel Dae Kim) or Coyote-er Ugly (Perabo’s contribution)? Sure, but it sounds like some of the actors want it, and I will speak for others who spent the early aughts chanting, “Hell no H2O!” to say that this brand of frivolous, cheesy fun is probably exactly what we need in our lives.
So, is there a script? Piper Perabo remained coy, saying:
Let’s just hope those very vague hints of some people communicating in some way about possibly doing something related to a Coyote Ugly sequel continue to move forward.
For those who may have forgotten just how classic the 2000 flick is, not only did it have the likes of Bridget Moynahan and Tyra Banks dancing atop bars, but John Goodman played Violet’s dad, and Melanie Lynskey was excellent as Violet’s BFF Gloria. Coyote Ugly even featured a hilarious performance from Kaitlin Olson in one of her first roles, five years before It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Unfortunately, Coyote Ugly isn’t currently available on streaming, but you can rent it from Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+, and be sure to catch Piper Perabo in Butterfly, which hits the 2025 TV schedule on Wednesday, August 13, with a Prime Video subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.