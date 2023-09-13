Movies To See In Theaters During Hispanic Heritage Month

From mid-September to mid-October each year, we observe National Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration that gives us the opportunity to look back on the histories, cultures, and contributions of people whose ancestors came from Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Spain. This annual tradition also gives us a chance to explore what’s on the horizon for Hispanic creators in the arts, specifically movies in our case.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, and our ongoing partnership with AMC Theatres, where you can get tickets to see Blue Beetle with special $5 Fan Fave pricing at more than 200 locations between September 29th and October 12th, we’ve put together a list of movies to see on the big screen. From exciting superhero movies to powerful biographical dramas to horror movies, there’s a lot to look forward to if you’re hoping to see Latin American excellence on the big screen throughout the next few weeks…

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Blue Beetle

First released back in August, Ángel Manuel Soto’s Blue Beetle brings Latin flair to the world of DC Comics with its story about Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) becoming a powerful superhero after coming in contact with an alien scarab. With a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, an assortment of fantastical tricks up his sleeve, and strong sensibilities, the newest hero on the block is also one of the most inspirational in years.

If you have yet to see Blue Beetle on the big screen, Hispanic Heritage Month is going to be a great time to finally check it out for yourself, and experience this fun adventure, especially with that $5 Fan Fave pricing at participating AMC Theatres locations. With action, heart, and humor thanks to the all-star cast, this is something you’ll want to watch with the whole family.

(Image credit: Blue Fox Entertainment)

Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe

Released on September 8th, Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe is Aitch Alberto’s adaptation of Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s 2012 novel of the same name, a coming-of-age drama about two young Mexican-American boys in El Paso who form an intense friendship. Just as Aristotle “Ari” Mendoza (Max Pelayo) and Dante Quintana (Reese Gonzales) begin to grow inseparable over the course of a summer break, the two friends are forced to overcome some incredible obstacles, both physical and mental.

After making its festival debut at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe is now available for the world to see, giving you the opportunity to check out what could become an instant classic and a transformative film that doesn’t shy away from delicate topics.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Cassandro

Saúl Armendáriz, better known by his ring name, Cassandro, is one of the most influential wrestlers in the Lucha Libre scene, having performed in various wrestling promotions like AAA, CMLL, Ring of Honor, and various others on both sides of the border. Now, the story of the famous exótico’s (a male wrestler who dresses in drag) life story is coming to the big screen in Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams’ Cassandro, which sees Gael García Bernal portray the larger-than-life figure.

The biographical drama, which will follow Armendáriz as he goes from a struggling masked luchador to one of the most flamboyant and decorated wrestlers on the planet, looks to be a love letter not just to the wrestler on which it is based but also the exóticos who came before him and who were inspired by him after his debut. The movie also features some big names in the world of professional wrestling like rapper-turned-actor-turned-wrestler Bad Bunny and El Hijo del Santo, the son of legendary luchador El Santo, a legendary figure in the squared circle as well as the world of B-horror.

Cassandro will have a brief theatrical run starting September 15th before making its streaming debut.

(Image credit: Mubi)

Rotting In The Sun

Sebastián Silva, the inventive Chilean filmmaker behind transfixing comedies like Crystal Fairy and the Magical Cactus, Fistful of Dirt, and Nasty Baby has come out with could very well become his funniest and most absurd project yet: Rotting in the Sun. In his new movie, which combines elements from the realms of satirical comedy, thrillers, and social commentaries of fame and excess to create a fresh and unique experience, Silva plays a caricature of himself who goes missing after an encounter with an aspiring TV producer named Jordan (played by Ms. Marvel’s Jordan Firstman).

What follows looks like a mystery meets meta-comedy type situation as the obsessed and tenacious Jordan fights tooth and nail to find Sebastián after their encounter at a beach party. The movie also sees Catalina Saavedra play a woman named Vero who gets caught in the middle of an incredibly confusing situation.

Rotting in the Sun is currently in the middle of a brief theatrical run, and will make its streaming debut on September 15th.

(Image credit: Dread)

Satanic Hispanics

What better way to bring in the Halloween season than by checking out a new horror anthology film. Satanic Hispanics, which features shorts directed by the likes of Alejandro Brugués, Mike Mendez, Demián Rugna, Eduardo Sánchez, and Gigi Saul Guerrero, centers on a man named The Traveler (Efren Ramirez), who is the only person alive among a pile of dead bodies following a police raid of an El Paso house. In custody of the police, the mysterious figure offers tales of magic, mystery, and unexplainable horrors.

With stories of mythical creatures, tall tales, portals to other worlds, and Latin American legends, Satanic Hispanics could very well earn a spot on the list of best anthology films on top of being one of the scariest movies of the year when it opens in theaters on September 14th.

Each of these five movies offers a unique way to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month throughout September and October. With a variety of movies ranging from horror to comedy and drama to superhero action, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy. Don't forget to purchase your tickets for these movies, including Blue Beetle, which you can watch at select AMC Theatres with special $5 Fan Fave pricing.