4 Of The Highest-Rated Horror Movies Of 2025 Are Now Available To Rent On Prime, And I Can't Decide Where To Throw My Money First

28 Years Later broke out as the gnarliest hit of the summer so far, and I have to think it’s unlikely any other upcoming horror movies will feel remotely like Danny Boyle’s emotional, rage-infected sequel. That’s a good thing, though, since variety is the spice of life, even when it comes to movies that go heavy on the dismembered corpses and terror-cringe. And there’s quite an assortment of quality picks currently available for renting or buying on digital.

Specifically, fans with Amazon Prime subscriptions can feel the acute pain of decision paralysis, as a handful of 2025’s freakiest, bloodiest and most acclaimed horror movies so far are just waiting to capture and bludgeon attention spans. Anyone who missed out on catching them in theaters, or who has been desperate for a rewatch, can do so now, assuming Death’s influence can be avoided for that long. Speaking of…

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines' Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92% Fresh

14 years after the fifth Final Destination movie seemingly brought the fateful franchise to a close, directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky delivered the surprisingly brilliant reminder that no one can avoid death forever, even if they can temporarily sidestep it for the sake of an amusing fakeout. It’s possibly the best of the bunch — read our review — with some of the nuttiest and most inventive movie deaths on record, as well as the biggest opening weekend of the six films. Why would anyone even risk not renting or buying this movie?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sinners' Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97% Fresh

Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler continued to prove his ability to craft a winning story within any genre with his critically lauded vampire tale Sinners, with go-to star Michael B. Jordan playing a pair of twin criminals who come to learn the supernatural strength of both blues music and bloodthirsty vampires. From the star-studded cast to the playlist-ready score, Sinners isn’t just here for the exploitation, but to shine a light on some of the frighteningly real horrors that have plagued this country’s past. And looks amazing while doing it. (Check out our five-star review.)

(Image credit: A24)

Friendship's Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88% Fresh

One wouldn't automatically assume that an A24 movie starring the endlessly affable Paul Rudd and cringe-comedy mastermind Tim Robinson would make for one of the year's most hysterically unsettling experiences, but welcome to 2025. Friendship centers on Robinson's ever-awkward Craig yearning to befriend his charismatic new neighbor Austin (Rudd), with highly erratic and ill-advised results. While this is perhaps a movie best enjoyed with friends, be very careful about which people you're giving that distinction to.

(Image credit: Shudder)

Clown In A Cornfield

Clown in a Cornfield's Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73% Fresh

While the expertly named novel adaptation Clown in a Cornfield may not have won over all critics and viewers, I think anyone who appreciated Eli Craig's charmingly gory Tucker and Dale vs. Evil will have a nose-honking good time with this self-aware romp. With a cast that includes Will Sasso and Kevin Durand, Clown in a Cornfield centers on a troubled small town turned upside-down when its morally unsound residents are stalked and taken out by a killer clown. It's a slasher movie made by someone who loves slasher movies, and everyone deserves to meet Frendo at least once.

Obviously Prime Video has other new horror movies for fans to try out as well, with Colin Tilley's Eye for an Eye seemingly deserving everyone's attention. And let's not forget all of the upcoming horror TV shows that are on the way as well.