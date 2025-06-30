New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (June 30 - July 6)

We've reached July, and it’s hot outside. So you may have some time off this week with the 4th of July weekend happening. You could spend that time doing something useful, or you could spend it in front of the TV with the A/C on and enjoying something new on your favorite streaming platform.

One of the biggest box office hits of the year is heading to HBO Max. One of Netflix’s biggest hits is finally getting a sequel after all these years, and the newest Marvel series on Disney+ wraps up after only two weeks. Here’s a look at what you don’t want to miss on streaming this week.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Ironheart, Episodes 4-6 - July 1 (Disney+)

The first three episodes of Marvel Studios' Ironheart received a strong response from fans, so there could be strong interest in the final three. Unless you canceled your Disney+ subscription in the middle, you can watch the conclusion to the strangely released series this week.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Old Guard 2 - July 2 (Netflix)

The Old Guard was a major triumph, becoming one of Netflix’s most successful original movies when it was released. Of course, that was five years ago, and quite a lot’s happened since then. Will The Old Guard 2 be worth the wait? Fans certainly hope so. We'll finally find out what Charlize Theron and her gang of immortals have been up to. Maybe rewatch the original first, just to be safe.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Heads of State - July 2 (Prime Video)

Not since Harrison Ford fought off terrorists in Air Force One have leaders of the free world kicked so much ass. Heads of State stars Idris Elba as the British Prime Minister and John Cena as the President of the United States, who can’t stand each other, but must work together when they’re both targeted for assassination. The movie looks to be full of action and laughs, and fan know Elba and Cena can dish out both. The best reason to have a Prime Video subscription this week.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

The Sandman, Season 2, Volume 1 - July 3 (Netflix)

The first season of Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel, was a solid hit that earned itself a second season, despite being a fairly expensive series to produce. The first of three episode drops for Season 2 arrives this week. It’s a pretty goot reason to keep your Netflix subscription for the next few weeks.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sinners - July 4 (HBO Max)

So often, I highlight movies that were released theatrically, but that most people probably haven’t yet seen. In this case, I get to sing the praises of Sinners, a movie that there’s a decent chance you saw, considering it’s one of the highest-grossing non-franchise movies in years. Whether you need to see what all the hype was about or you want to watch it again, you can use your HBO Max subscription to see Sinners starting on the 4th of July.

July is just getting started, and there are a lot more high-profile series and movies debuting this month. We’ll see you back here next week with another list of streaming content you won’t want to miss.