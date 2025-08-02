Jensen Ackles Shares Funny Thoughts On Whether He’ll Let His Daughter Watch Countdown Or The Boys: ‘She Is Begging Me’

Jensen Ackles has busy lately, going from the fifth and final season of The Boys to his new Prime show, Countdown, which is airing on the 2025 TV schedule. On top of that, he has Tracker Season 3 on his plate as well as the upcoming The Boys prequel, Vought Rising. Aside from his professional commitments as an actor, Ackles has been balancing parent duties with wife Danneel Ackles, with whom he shares three kids. As Ackles' eldest daughter, Justice “JJ,” gets older, she wants to watch Countdown or The Boys, and her pop has funny thoughts.

Having a kid who is almost a teenager not only means dealing with the typical growing pains that accompany adolescence. It also means a parent enters murkier territory when it comes to what's appropriate and inappropriate content for their growing tween to watch. Jense Ackles told People that his oldest daughter is very eager to watch Countdown, and it sounds like he'll only be able to deny his 12-year-old's request but so much longer:

She is begging me to watch it, so I might let her. I might have to skip some parts. I think she might be on the cusp of watching Supernatural.

Honestly, fact that his daughter is wanting to watch Countdown is pretty great, but what I also find funny is that Ackles is seemingly getting close to caving. I can’t blame J.J. for her enthusiasm, though, because Countdown is good. On the other hand, I can see Jensen's hesitation, though, given he does perform some intense stunts on the show. Supernatural, on the other hand, can vary when it comes to how scary or mature it's content is. (If there ever is an R-rated revival someday, however, that might be a different story.)

Speaking of R-rated, Ackles already knows that his daughter is not getting anywhere near The Boys, which is very raunchy and racy as can be. Even at 28, I’m still a bit unsure of some of the stuff that comes across my screen when I watch the series. When it comes to his daughter watching the wild, comic book adaptation, Ackles made his position humorously clear:

I don’t ever want her watching. Maybe when she’s in her 30s.

The Boys can be very intense, and it's absolutely not for children. After all, episodes have included an octopus lover storyline, a massive penis prop and plenty of other raunchy scenes that are just too absurd to name. There's also the whole “Herogasm” plot, so it makes sense that Ackles wants his daughter to steer clear of the series for as long as humanly possible.

At least Jensen Ackles might soon give in to Countdown, which is definitely a more age-appropriate than The Boys. Part of me also feels like if the actor doesn't allow it, his daughter might find her own way to watch it. I'm personally excited for a time at which J.J. will be old enough to watch all of his past work whether it be scary, action-packed or raunchy.

Stream Countdown and The Boys now using a Prime Video subscription. While they may not be optimal options for young children, a number of adults will surely get a kick out of the shows.