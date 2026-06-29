I Am NOT Cool With Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Being Rated R. Here's Why.

There have been a lot of people complaining about Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, The Odyssey, but I'm not one of them.

Or, at least, I wasn't. That is, of course, until I found out that the movie was going to be rated R, and what the hell, Christopher Nolan? Seriously, what the hell? Now, it's not that I'm averse to R-rated movies. Horror, after all, is my favorite genre, and most horror films are rated R.

However, there's just something about this movie in particular that bugs me about it being rated R, and here are just a few of those reasons.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

First Of All, I Was Really Looking Forward To Taking My Kids To See This Movie

Now, even though my dad took me to see Terminator 2: Judgment Day when I was only 8-years-old, I'm not quite at the point myself where I feel comfortable taking my children, who are 10 and 9, to an R-rated movie. I felt guilty for taking my then-six-year-old son to see Godzilla Minus One, and that was only PG-13.

However, as an avid reader, I've talked about Homer's The Odyssey to my children on multiple occasions. I've called the epic poem a great adventure story, and I've regaled them with descriptions of Odysseus’ many complications on getting back home.

So, when there was word that Nolan was doing The Odyssey, I was pumped to take my kids since I thought it would be PG-13 like his Dark Knight trilogy, or like Inception, as why WOULD it be rated R? Which brings up another issue I have…

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

What In The Story Of The Odyssey NEEDS To Be Rated R?

If you had told me when I was a kid that there would be an R-rated movie about Jesus Christ, I never would have believed you. Granted, I didn't know that there was already an R-rated film about Jesus called The Last Temptation of Christ, which is one of Scorsese's best movies, but I still probably wouldn't have believed you. Then, in 2004, we got Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, which is one of the bloodiest movies you will ever see in your entire life (talk about a horror movie!).

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Now, after seeing it, I get it. All of the gory details of Christ's journey to His crucifixion that are hinted at in the Bible are brought to full, bloody life in Gibson’s film. So, I understand why it “had” to be rated R. Does Nolan's The Odyssey really have to go into graphic detail when it comes to the text? I mean, yes, I know it can be interpreted that Odysseus was unfaithful to his wife along the way, and yes, I know lots of his men die awful deaths.

I also know that when Odysseus gets back home, he, well…I don't want to spoil anything for an ancient poem, but he doesn't take too kindly to all of his wife's many suitors. But, do we need to see all of that in VIOLENT DETAIL? I mean, I guess we do since it’s rated R, but still! Couldn't Nolan have thought of the children who might want to see this (namely mine)?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I'm Still Looking Forward To It, But Strangely, Less So Now

I actually really wanted to see Nolan's take on The Odyssey, but with this R-rating, I'm strangely much less enthused now. Yes, I know a part of it is that I now can't take my kids, but it also just doesn't sit right with me that this story is rated R.

It makes me think about Madeline Miller's wonderful novels, The Song of Achilles and Circe. Those stories delve into the ancient poems and add life to them without getting too deep into the darker aspects of Homer's stories.

That's what I was looking forward to the most with this movie, and now, that just seems less likely to me with this R-rating. Are you happy with the rating? I'd love to hear your thoughts.