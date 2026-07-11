Christopher Nolan Invokes The Dark Knight Trilogy While Discussing The Odyssey Backlash

With Christopher Nolan adapting Homer’s The Odyssey into a big-budget, IMAX-filmed movie, it was probably a given that people would nitpick the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation . After all, the source material is one of the most studied and analyzed works in literature. Nolan himself is aware of the comments people have been sharing across social media. With that, while discussing his 2026 movie release , he made some points about his Dark Knight Trilogy, which I agree with.

In terms of backlash, the final trailer for The Odyssey received 600,000 dislikes on YouTube. Businessman Elon Musk and social media users have critiqued the film for a lack of Greek representation. They've also taken issue with Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o being cast as Helen of Troy/Clytemnestra, transgender actor Elliot Page playing Sinon and rapper Travis Scott portraying a bard. With the film set in Ancient Greece, there was also criticism towards its historical inaccuracies , such as the use of the Viking longship, modern dialect and the use of American accents.

While speaking with The Telegraph , Nolan got real about knowing from the get-go that there would be criticism of how he adapted a 2,800-year-old piece of literate. Yet the Oscar winner also explained why he wouldn't pay the critiques any mind:

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Comes with the territory. But look, these conversations that happen before people see the film – they’re always irrelevant, because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet.

The Oppenheimer director makes an excellent point. As the film has yet to be released, audiences may want to abide by the common expression of “don’t judge a book by its cover.”

While it may appear rough for Christopher Nolan to have to endure early criticism of The Odyssey, this wouldn’t be the first time he’s had to deal with this from a book adaptation. For the Dark Knight trilogy, Nolan faced similar backlash when adapting Batman, and he explained what he learned from that experience:

But remember, I spent 10 years of my life dealing with Batman. When I came on to Batman Begins, writers and artists had been working on this beloved character for almost 65 years, and a lot of freighted thoughts were out there about what he represents. And what I learnt over my time on that trilogy is you can’t worry about any of that at all. What you have to do is honour the original text by interpreting it in the strongest way you personally can.

Up to that point, portrayals of Batman were either campy and bright like that of the 1960s TV series or more gothic via the Tim Burton movies. The beloved comic book character went back to camp again in Batman Forever and the panned box office sequel Batman & Robin, which got a lot of hate from critics. So, needless to say, Nolan was just the latest person to put their spin on the Caped Crusader.