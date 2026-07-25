The Odyssey Is SUCH A Christopher Nolan Movie, And That's Why I Didn't Like It

I don't know what I expected. The same ambitious director, Christoper Nolan, who made a grounded Batman trilogy and a whole movie centered around entropy, wasn't going to just make a by-the-numbers Odyssey flick.

Don't get me wrong. I don't think The Odyssey is BAD. It's actually really good. That said, even though I was greatly looking forward to it, I didn’t really like it (and no, it’s not because it was Rated-R, which it definitely didn’t have to be). Here’s why.

Oh, and some minor spoilers up ahead.

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Christopher Nolan Could Have Gone Fantastical For This One. Instead, He Went "Realistic"

When I first saw Interstellar, there was a key moment in the film where I thought, if this goes where I THINK it’s heading, then I’ll probably hate this movie, but if it doesn’t and Nolan surprises me, then I’ll probably love it. The moment in question was the S-T-A-Y scene, and it went exactly where I thought it was heading, and guess what? I don’t like