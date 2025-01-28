'What The F--k Is A Movie Now?' Quentin Tarantino Shares Blunt Thoughts On Movies Going To Streaming Shortly After Their Theatrical Debut
Points were made.
Quentin Tarantino is one of the most prolific American directors in history, and is usually good for offering unfiltered hot takes about the industry as a whole. Fans are wondering about Tarantino's tenth and final film, especially after The Movie Critic was scrapped. And while speaking about his possible plans for the future, the 61 year-old filmmaker shared his blunt thoughts on movies going to streaming shortly after their theatrical debut. He was even quoted saying "what the fuck is a movie now?" Let's break it down.
Since Quentin Tarantino's easter eggs help create a shared universe of sorts, the public is eager to see what his final project might be. Will he finally make Kill Bill 3? Could that Star Trek movie happen? That remains unclear, but the director spoke about the state of the industry at Sundance (via Variety), and took shots at the way the business works nowadays. While speaking about pivoting and writing for the stage, he offered:
Well, there you have it. Tarantino has been in this business/art form for a long time now, and has therefore seen as the film world changed and shifted over the years. And it certainly sounds like he's taking umbrage with how quickly some movie titles are becoming available to watch at home after hitting theaters.
Over the past few years, there has definitely been more of a pivot to home watching for audiences, rather than faithfully going to the theater for every new release. This trend was exacerbated by the pandemic, as well as the release of original content from streaming service. Some movies quickly pivot to home release, with short wait times until those with an Amazon Prime subscription can either rent or buy new projects.
If Quentin Tarantino stays focused on theater endeavors, then who knows how long it might take to get his tenth and final big screen outing. The public is definitely invested in how he goes out, and should probably be prepared for that project to stay off of streaming for a good while. While we wait, check out the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.