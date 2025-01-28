'What The F--k Is A Movie Now?' Quentin Tarantino Shares Blunt Thoughts On Movies Going To Streaming Shortly After Their Theatrical Debut

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most prolific American directors in history, and is usually good for offering unfiltered hot takes about the industry as a whole. Fans are wondering about Tarantino's tenth and final film, especially after The Movie Critic was scrapped. And while speaking about his possible plans for the future, the 61 year-old filmmaker shared his blunt thoughts on movies going to streaming shortly after their theatrical debut. He was even quoted saying "what the fuck is a movie now?" Let's break it down.

Since Quentin Tarantino's easter eggs help create a shared universe of sorts, the public is eager to see what his final project might be. Will he finally make Kill Bill 3? Could that Star Trek movie happen? That remains unclear, but the director spoke about the state of the industry at Sundance (via Variety), and took shots at the way the business works nowadays. While speaking about pivoting and writing for the stage, he offered:

That’s a big fucking deal pulling [a play] off, and I don’t know if I can. So here we go. That’s a challenge, a genuine challenge, but making movies? Well, what the fuck is a movie now? What — something that plays in theaters for a token release for four fucking weeks? All right, and by the second week you can watch it on television. I didn’t get into all this for diminishing returns. I mean, it was bad enough in ’97. It was bad enough in 2019, and that was the last fucking year of movies. That was a shit deal, as far as I was concerned, the fact that it’s gotten drastically worse? And that it’s just it’s a show pony exercise. Now the theatrical release, you know, and then like yeah, in two weeks, you can watch it on this [streamer] and that one. Okay. Theater? You can’t do that. It’s the final frontier.

Well, there you have it. Tarantino has been in this business/art form for a long time now, and has therefore seen as the film world changed and shifted over the years. And it certainly sounds like he's taking umbrage with how quickly some movie titles are becoming available to watch at home after hitting theaters.

Over the past few years, there has definitely been more of a pivot to home watching for audiences, rather than faithfully going to the theater for every new release. This trend was exacerbated by the pandemic, as well as the release of original content from streaming service. Some movies quickly pivot to home release, with short wait times until those with an Amazon Prime subscription can either rent or buy new projects.

If Quentin Tarantino stays focused on theater endeavors, then who knows how long it might take to get his tenth and final big screen outing. The public is definitely invested in how he goes out, and should probably be prepared for that project to stay off of streaming for a good while. While we wait, check out the 2025 movie release dates.