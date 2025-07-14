Blake Lively Had A Big Request Ahead Of Her Deposition In Her Lawsuit With Justin Baldoni. A Judge Just Granted It

Blake Lively’s deposition with Justin Baldoni is only days away and, just recently, the two former It Ends with Us collaborators have been at odds over where it should be held. Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, suggested that the testimony be given during an event that’s livestreamed for the public. With that, Lively and co. filed a motion, which involved a significant request. Now, it would seem that a judge has now approved that motion ahead of the deposition.

What Exactly Was Blake Lively Just Granted By A Judge?

The initial suggestion from Bryan Freedman was that the deposition be held at Madison Square Garden and that tickets be sold. It was Freedman’s contention that the proceeds be donated to organizations that support victims of domestic abuse. Blake Lively’s camp opposed that idea and accused Freedman of trying to turn the situation into a “public spectacle.” With that, Lively asked that a protective order be put in place so that the deposition be held at a redacted location and, per People, that request has been granted.

According to the news outlet, Justin Baldoni and co. must also make Lively’s camp aware of specific deposition attendees by midday July 15. Also, Lively’s team must have certain accommodations at the location of her choosing. Baldoni and his associates, more specifically, are to be provided with a dedicated computer and be in a position in which they can print and copy documents as necessary. The deposition is set to be held on July 17 and, as of this writing, Baldoni’s lawyers have not spoken on the approved motion.

In the filing, the Another Simple Favor star’s attorneys argued that because of the details of the case and how high-profile it is, transforming it into a “publicity event” could attract “interested individuals who could pose security risks.” They also asserted that “this is a serious matter of sexual harassment and retaliation and it deserves to be treated as such.”

How Did Justin Baldoni And Blake Lively’s Legal Situation Begin?

The Lively/Baldoni legal battle began in December 2024, at which point the New York Times broke the news that Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni. Via the filing, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, claiming that he committed such actions on the set of It Ends with Us, which they co-starred in. Additionally, Lively claimed that Baldoni (who also directed IEWU) joined forces with a PR firm to launch a smear campaign against her. The actress eventually sued Baldoni for the aforementioned claims.

Justin Baldoni denied the allegations, and he ultimately sued the New York Times for libel. After Blake Lively filed suit against him, Baldoni countersued her along with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and others for $400 million for alleged extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy. Lively saw a victory when Baldoni’s suit was dismissed in June, as it was ruled that the actress’ allegations were protected, though Baldoni was given the chance to refile with amendments. The Jane the Virgin alum’s lawsuit against the NYT was thrown out as well.

A formal trial is set to be held in March 2026, and insiders have been dropping claims about how both sides have been doing in the meantime. The Lively/Reynolds clan is allegedly relieved in the aftermath of the $400 million lawsuit being thrown out. Conversely, it’s said that Baldoni is feeling the “financial and emotional weight” of the situation.

When it comes to the deposition, only time will tell how it all plays out. Reports – and now the approval of Blake Lively’s protective order – suggest that only a select group of people will be allowed to attend. (Even Ryan Reynolds is rumored to be skipping it due to Lively’s legal team keeping him away from it.) Regardless, this approved motion represents yet another notable win for Lively and co.