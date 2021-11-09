Amazon Prime Subscription: The Plan, The Price And What’s Included

Ever since Amazon Prime was launched in 2005, the subscription service from the world’s largest online retailer has grown from a modest offering to one of the most popular subscription services that offers essentially anything and everything someone could possibly imagine. But with that being said, there are still some out there who have yet to subscribe to the service and might be on the fence about adding it to their collection. For those who fall into that camp and want to know more about an Amazon Prime subscription (which includes access to the best movies on Amazon Prime Video), sit back, relax, and check out some of the amazing perks that are only a few clicks away.

How Much An Amazon Prime Subscription Costs

When it comes to the price of a subscription, Amazon Prime gives members multiple options to choose from. A standard Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99 per month though there is the option to pay a one-time annual fee of $119 which ends up being around $9.90 per month. For those who are only interested in watching the movies and shows on Prime Video and don’t care for all the other perks (which will be detailed below), a Prime Video membership runs $8.99 per month.

Amazon does offer a discounted version of its subscription service for college students which costs $6.49 per month or $59 for those who sign up for an entire year. It should be noted that an email address ending with .edu is required for the Amazon Prime Student membership.

Amazon Prime Members Get Free Shipping With Eligible Purchases

One of the best Amazon Prime perks is the fact that members can get free shipping for millions of eligible products, most of which are available with no minimum purchase. The most common delivery option for Amazon Prime purchases is two-day shipping, which is honestly a game-changer, especially when it comes to everyday products or those on-a-whim random purchases. Next up is free one-day delivery which is available for more than 10 million items and is perfect for some of those last-minute purchases. But here is where things get even crazier…

Amazon Prime members in select areas can not only get free two-day and one-day delivery, they can also get their items delivered the same day they are purchased. Basically, if someone orders something in the morning (and they live in an area with this option), they could have that item by that night. Please note, a minimum purchase of $35 is required for this benefit. Amazon Prime members in select areas also have access to two-hour grocery delivery including both fresh needs and shelf-stable items. Now we just need the Amazon Prime air shipping to come to fruition.

Amazon Prime Members Can Get Digital Discounts If They Choose No-Rush Shipping

But what if someone buys something but isn’t really in a big rush for it to get there? Well, Amazon Prime members can build up digital discounts whenever they choose the “no-rush shipping” option at checkout. This perk basically credits members with a $1 digital coupon that can then be applied to movie rentals/purchases, ebooks, and a variety of other digital services offered by Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Members Have Access To Prime Video And All Its Exclusives



Besides all the great shopping options that instantly become available with an Amazon Prime subscription, members also get access to thousands of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more through Prime Video. Whether someone is looking for some of the best motion pictures from yesterday and today, binge-worthy shows , or all the original offerings like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, One Night in Miami, and Val, there’s a little something for just about everyone.

Another great benefit of Prime Video is the availability of add-on channels that, for an additional cost, give Amazon Prime members access to a wide range of content. This includes premium cable channels like Showtime, Starz, and Cinemax, live sports through NBA League Pass and MLB.TV, and more niche streaming services like BritBox, Shudder, and Mubi .

Prime Video members also have free access to the ad-supported IMDbTV add-on.

The Annual Prime Day Deals Are Included With The Amazon Subscription

Each year, Amazon Prime members are given access to exclusive and short-term deals in a two-day shopping event. The annual Prime Day event, which was first held in 2015, features deep discounts on millions of items with some deals being right up there with the online retailer’s Black Friday offerings. In the past, Prime Day deals have given members great savings on a slew of Amazon products like tablets, streaming sticks, and more, as well as on movie and TV collections that sometimes seem too good to be true. The dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022 have not yet been revealed, but be on the lookout for that in the future.

Alexa Devices Can Be Synced Up With An Amazon Prime Account For Easy Purchases And More

The integration of an Amazon Prime subscription with an Alexa-enabled device could be a blessing or a curse depending on the circumstances. It's easy to make last-minute purchases, access news stories, or listen to everything from the music to audiobooks with nothing more than a few words. This setup also gives Prime members the power to order items from the Amazon store, which is especially handy when it comes to ordering more laundry detergent, paper towels, or bulk-size candy.

Prime Reading And Prime Music Prime Grants Members Access To Books And Songs

When Amazon was founded more than a quarter-century ago, it primarily sold books. And while a lot has changed in the 27 years since Jeff Bezos started the world’s most recognizable online retailer, Amazon continues to boast a massive collection for lovers of the written word. One of the best perks that comes with an Amazon Prime subscription is Prime Reading service, which grants members access to thousands of audiobooks, ebooks, magazines, comics, and more for no extra charge. Some of the titles can be enjoyed on the Amazon website, but a Kindle device is also an option, as well as the Kindle App.

And then there is Amazon Music Prime, which gives members access to millions of songs and podcasts. Not only can this service be used with Alexa-enabled devices like the Echo for touch-free listening, it's also ad-free and comes at no extra charge. There is also the Music Unlimited option, which offers even more music, for those who don't mind spending an extra $7.99 per month.

As amazing as these perks are, they barely scratch the surface of all the great offerings that come with an Amazon Prime subscription.