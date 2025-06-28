Steven Spielberg Showed Off Footage From His Mysterious New Movie, But Now I Find Myself Asking A Much Different Question About The Acclaimed Filmmaker

The 2026 movie schedule has a good number of its tentpoles planted and ready to go, and we even know what some of them will be about! But good luck getting any further details on Steven Spielberg’s next movie , as even with new footage making its debut in the wild, there isn’t much to go on. But of course, in looking a little closer at the guest list for the occasion that made it all possible, there’s an even bigger question now looming in my mind.

Steven Spielberg’s Summer 2026 Blockbuster Is Still As Mysterious As Ever

​​For a movie from the director of The Sugarland Express , Jaws and Jurassic Park to not even have its title revealed to the public says a lot about both the film and the man behind it. Per reporting by Variety , there was actually an event that used some footage from Steven Spielberg’s untitled event picture.

Fittingly enough, that occasion was the dedication of a new screening room named after the man of the hour at Universal Pictures in Los Angeles. As for what was contained in those clips, I’m going to lay out some names and terms that further enshroud the finished product in mystery.

Witnesses on site claim that Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor narrowly escape a speeding train, Coleman Domingo and Eve Hewson take part in a chase sequence that “explodes through farmhouses,” and Colin Firth gets to be the baddie. It practically sounds like an old-school teaser a la Super 8 or E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial could be made at this very moment, and I’m kind of upset that it doesn’t exist.

Still, when some of those witnesses include former DreamWorks partner Jeffrey Katzenberg, director Ava Duvernay, and actors Vin Diesel and Seth Rogen, you can bet there was more than a little inspiration in the room that night. Though speaking of that guest list, it’s time to get down to the question that found its way into my mind.

Could Steven Spielberg Make An Appearance In The Studio Season 2?

As you can see, I’m still mulling over Ron Howard’s villainous appearance for The Studio . Clearly the who’s who of Hollywood are game to play ball with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg on this Apple TV+ subscription gem. With Rogen being part of the night’s attendees, more than likely due to his role in 2022’s The Fabelmans, I now have to raise the subject of whether or not the Steven Spielberg could follow the examples of Mr. Howard and Martin Scorsese, and join this satire's guest cast.

Maybe it’s because Mr. Spielberg’s cryptic new footage festival reminds me of how The Studio Season 2 has a script ready that involves a test screening, but I sense some threads coming together. Matt Remick could find himself in a situation where the Catch Me if You Can auteur is testing his latest opus, and he arrives forewarned by Apollo 13’s helmer of the person he’s dealing with.

That would then have Matt being uber careful about the notes he’s willing to give. Come to think of it, I'd be surprised if The Studio's president didn't admit he played the video game Steven Spielberg's Director's Chair for most of his teenage years in this episode. I'm not going to say that my dream alliance of disgruntled auteurs is forming to give Mr. Remick the maximum amount of hell, but I don't see anyone trying to prove me wrong.

Of course, this is all speculation, and for all I know, Seth Rogen was just in the room because he’s friends with his previous collaborator. We won’t know if I’m wrong until at least next year, as that’s when The Studio Season 2 is currently likely to drop. And as for Steven Spielberg’s mystery movie, June 12, 2026 is the day you should keep open on your calendars.