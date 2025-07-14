I Didn't Expect The Naked Gun To Get A Popcorn Bucket, But I'm Cracking Up Over The Deep Cut Reference That Allowed It To Happen

For a moment there, I thought I was the only person hyped for Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun. At the very least, I was convinced that the 2025 movie release was going to be a legacy-quel that saw me burrowed deep in one of my niches, with few others to speak about it with.

This no longer seems like a concern to me, as if Frank Drebin Jr.’s adventures can land a theatrical popcorn bucket, there's got to be a decent sized fanbase for this picture! No one could have called it, but Regal Cinemas does indeed have its own Naked Gun collectable available for fans like me.

What's more, this is possibly the best option for such a piece linked to Paramount’s upcoming legacy-quel. Fans of Leslie Nielsen’s work in the original trilogy (now streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) are going to be especially please to feast their eyes on this:

Ok, before I enlighten any newcomers on why this is one of the funniest things in existence, I need to take a moment. Silliness such as a plastic beaver, standing in front of a log that literally says “Nice Beaver” is something worth giving a dam(n).

Now that I’ve had my moment, allow me to explain why this isn’t some random innuendo that fits straight into this vision from director Akiva Schaffer and producer Seth MacFarlane. If you’re new to The Naked Gun, but have been lured in with comedy only Liam Neeson could provide, this is actually a reference to the very movie adaptation of the short lived TV program Police Squad!

Here’s the clip in question, which shows Leslie Nielsen having a moment of inspiration with Priscilla Presley’s Jane Spencer:

The moment The Naked Gun legacy-quel was announced, I was a bit afraid that the cheeky humor of the originals was going to somehow be lacking. Over time trailers and other promotions have proven me wrong, with this new bucket being the ultimate proof that I can loosen up and welcome this new picture with an open heart.

Unfortunately the buttered topping on this movie friendly snack of optimism is a moment that’s not available online at this time. As I went to enjoy Superman’s amazing 4DX screening, myself and the audience were treated to a small rant from Liam Neeson about our concession stand rights.

Peppered with some jokes pertaining to the DC movie we were about to watch, it was yet another example of how this saga keeps its fingers on the pulse of laughter. Should you need a refresher, or just want to soak a little longer in The Naked Gun’s latest gag-filled trailer , you’re covered.

Just make sure you keep in mind that Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson will be standing on business as you sit in the theater, potentially with your own beaver out for convenient movie munching, on August 1st.