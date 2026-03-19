If You're A Ryan Gosling Fan, We Have A Crossword Puzzle For You
Gosling fans should be able to solve these clues!
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With Project Hail Mary arriving in theaters this weekend and already getting positive reviews (including ours!), now seemed like the best time to put together a Ryan Gosling crossword puzzle for this week's movie quiz. There are some easier questions and a few tricky ones among the clues, all of which have to do with Gosling's acting roles throughout the years (and one coming up). If you've been a fan of Ryan Gosling since the start of his movie career, you should be able to get most (if not all) of these clues.
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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