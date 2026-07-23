Crossword Puzzle Quiz: Guess The 2026 Movie From The Really Vague Description

As we work our way further into the second half of the year, I thought I'd dedicate this week's movie quiz to the films that have been released in theaters so far in 2026. While I don't think you'll need to have seen all of the movies featured in the crossword puzzle below, it'll help if you have some general knowledge of the titles and plots for each of the movies.

We'll give you a very vague description of the 2026 movie's plot, and you'll guess the title.