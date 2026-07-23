Crossword Puzzle Quiz: Guess The 2026 Movie From The Really Vague Description
If it came out in 2026 (so far), it might be one of the answers.
As we work our way further into the second half of the year, I thought I'd dedicate this week's movie quiz to the films that have been released in theaters so far in 2026. While I don't think you'll need to have seen all of the movies featured in the crossword puzzle below, it'll help if you have some general knowledge of the titles and plots for each of the movies.
We'll give you a very vague description of the 2026 movie's plot, and you'll guess the title.
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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