Toy Story Experts Should Ace This Crossword Puzzle Quiz

I've had Toy Story movies on the brain since seeing Toy Story 5 in theaters last weekend. Naturally, this week's movie quiz had to be focused on the iconic Pixar franchise, which has been going strong for decades.

I should mention that you don't need to have seen Toy Story 5 to do the quiz below. Familiarity with the characters and some quotes and plot tidbits from the first four Toy Story movies is all that's required if you want to solve all of the clues in the quiz.