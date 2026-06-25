Toy Story Experts Should Ace This Crossword Puzzle Quiz
Can you solve all of these clues without any help from Star Command?
I've had Toy Story movies on the brain since seeing Toy Story 5 in theaters last weekend. Naturally, this week's movie quiz had to be focused on the iconic Pixar franchise, which has been going strong for decades.
I should mention that you don't need to have seen Toy Story 5 to do the quiz below. Familiarity with the characters and some quotes and plot tidbits from the first four Toy Story movies is all that's required if you want to solve all of the clues in the quiz.
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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