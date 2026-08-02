This Awkward Ryan Gosling Interview Is Going Viral Again After His Ghost Rider Casting

News
By
Published

Gosling’s poker face nearly went up in flames.

Ryan Gosling wearing white scorpion jacket inside elevator starring in Drive (2011), Ghost Rider flaming skull and tar burnt leather jacket in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011).
(Image credit: Bold Films, Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing)