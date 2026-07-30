You'll Need To Be A Mean Girls Expert To Ace This Crossword Puzzle Quiz
How much do we love Mean Girls? The limit does not exist.
It's been more than twenty years since Mean Girls arrived and firmly cemented itself into the zeitgeist of aughts pop culture. It remains such a beloved movie that I thought it was high time I dedicated an entire movie quiz to the topic. If you're a fan of the 2004 Mark Waters hit starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried, you should have no trouble solving all of the clues in the puzzle below...
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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