The Story Behind How A Cancelled Bruce Willis Rom-Com Forced Him To Make Two Of His Career's Biggest Hits

As a professional movie fan, excitement surrounding a roster like the 2025 movie schedule means anticipating the arrival of both projects and talent heading to the big screen. It’s been that way for a while, and I have to admit that as a kid, looking forward to a new Bruce Willis movie was pretty sweet, considering movies like The Fifth Element and The Jackal were square in young Mike’s wheelhouse.

But there’s a movie that never got its chance in the sun, and it’s all because of a perfect storm of imperfect creative differences forcing it to be cancelled. Yet through a story that saw the Die Hard legend basically being forced into a deal that was less than ideal, the result saw two classics we still consider as some of the best Bruce Willis movies becoming a living, breathing reality.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Bruce Willis Rom-Com That Was Cancelled After 20 Days Of Shooting

The only reason I know of Broadway Brawler’s existence is because of Channel Serfer’s “The Death of Cinergi Pictures” video . A deep dive into how the production label that partnered with Disney on films such as Judge Dredd, Deep Rising, and other more mature fare collapsed, this tale is one of the cornerstones of how that demise came to be.

Which is weird, because when trying to imagine what this Bruce Willis movie would have looked like, I could kind of see it working. Our basic setup is recounted on Broadway Brawler’s Wikipedia page in some pretty broad strokes. All we really know is that hockey player Eddie Kapinsky (Willis) is retired and trying to start a romance with a character played by Maura Tierney.

Admit it: this concept harkens back to Willis’ days on Moonlighting, allowing the action star to dabble once again in the rom-com format that helped make him. Alas, on February 28th, 1997, Broadway Brawler came to a halt after just 20 days of shooting.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Broadway Brawler Collapsed Pretty Early In Its Shoot For Some Heated Reasons

Per a 1997 report from Variety , the collapse of Broadway Brawler came after, according to director Lee Grant, Bruce Willis simply didn’t show up for work on the Wilmington, Delaware set. What’s more, Grant was apparently fired on that same day, along with several other crew members on the project.

Lee Grant’s husband, and Broadway Brawler producer Joe Feury, summed up the situation in this passage from a letter to the town of Wilmington: (via Delaware Online )

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The way it ended was a nightmare. After 20 days of shooting, we knew that we were making a wonderful film, but Bruce wasn’t happy. So, the production was closed down. The wreckage that was left after two years of our work is so shocking that as I write to you, the full impact of it still hasn’t hit.

Allegedly, there were several Broadway Brawler crew members that the Die Hard star did not get along with; Lee Grant and her husband being two of the most notable. By the time the picture had shut down, “more than half” of the $28 million budget (worth roughly $53 million in 2025) was spent, according to the Variety piece cited above. Though that wasn’t until after Mr. Willis supposedly tapped an old friend from his Moonlighting days to try and right the ship.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Bruce Willis Tried, And Failed, To Rescue Broadway Brawler With Another Director

After the alleged troubles between Bruce Willis and his Broadway Brawler crew, the 12 Monkeys actor had what he thought was an ace up his sleeve. Recounted in The Los Angeles Times’ 1997 story “The Fight Over ‘Broadway Brawler’,” Willis had tapped director Dennis Dugan to step in and try to get things back on track.

Personal connection aside, that’s a choice that I think anyone would stand by; given that Dugan’s big hit for 1996, the Adam Sandler classic Happy Gilmore, swam in very similar circles. However, this hopeful replacement saw only one day of action on set, which officially sealed Broadway Brawler’s fate as lost media gold. Cinergi Pictures’ decline was all but certain at this point, and Disney was looking to recoup its losses, which almost came through a lawsuit against Bruce Willis himself.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Broadway Brawler’s Legal Dispute Resulted In A Subpar Deal For Bruce Willis

In the aftermath of cancelling Broadway Brawler, the final matter that needed to be addressed was how Disney would be made whole for the money they’d spent. Again, “more than half” of the aborted romantic comedy’s budget was blown, and that’s pretty huge for something that was never completed.

As you’d imagine, this is yet another one of those situations where it’s good to have friends, and as recalled by Deadline in a 2010 report about a later Bruce Willis deal, that pal would come in the form of former Fox chairman Joe Roth. That man just so happened to be the chairman of Walt Disney Studios during Broadway Bomber’s embattled tenure, which positioned him to make this infamous deal:

Facing a lawsuit and on the hook for the $17.5 million cost to scrap the movie, Willis was persuaded by Roth to make a three-picture deal, the smartest decision the actor made outside of saying yes to Die Hard. Willis replaced Sean Connery as the star of Armageddon, getting around $3 million upfront (the rest of his usual payday offset the Broadway Brawler costs).

OK, while I’m definitely going to put a pin in the story of how Sean Connery was being pitched for Armageddon, that deal sounds like a definite downgrade. But at the same time, at least we weren't talking about a classic Marvel Cinematic Universe-style contract.

Three movies would be nothing in the grand scheme of things, and they definitely beat Mr. Willis’ other choice of going to court. The reporting above noted that it was a pretty smart move, which would be proven over the next two summers at the box office.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

The Iconic Bruce Willis Hits Disney Forced Him To Make

When you hear a star like Bruce Willis has been backed into a corner on “contractual obligations,” the movies that result are almost always assumed to be horrific. But surprisingly, two of the New Jersey-native’s biggest successes came out of this twist of fate.

You see, if Broadway Brawler hadn’t failed, then Mr. Willis may have never made Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, and Disney’s The Kid. Without a question, the first two titles are included on anyone’s list of favorites from the Willis filmography, and rightfully so. Especially since Ben Affleck's infamous Criterion commentary for Michael Bay's 1998 blockbuster is just as beloved as the film itself.

However, as someone who has seen all three, I’d definitely encourage you to check out The Kid, as the light-hearted comedy scratches a similar itch to the one I mentioned when pondering Broadway Brawler’s big “what if.”

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

As curious as I am about what this cancelled rom-com would have looked like, I don’t think we’re ever going to see that footage for ourselves. Which means that the only traces of this unfinished Bruce Willis movie remain solely on Broadway Brawler’s IMDb page , through alleged set images and a mock-up of an Eddie Kapinsky trading card.

There’s still a little hope, though, at least if director Lee Grant’s remarks to Variety in 1997 still hold true, closing the book on her own involvement with the project, Grant discussed the results of those 20 days of filming by stating, “I’d love to edit it together.” In a post-Coyote vs. Acme world, stranger prospects could be proposed.

Even outside of the losses and disagreements that came out of Broadway Brawler’s aftermath, it’s hard to argue against this being a best-case solution to a worst-case scenario. Sadly, Bruce Willis’ 2022 retirement, due to his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, means that the action-comedy icon will never work again. And while there are a lot of negatives in this story, perhaps the greatest is that we'll always be missing out without that trademark Willis charm flashing on our screens.