Die Hard's Bruce Willis Is Retiring From Acting Due To Health Condition

Bruce Willis has been on the professional acting scene the start of the 1980s, and while a decent amount of people met him when he played David Addison in the TV series Moonlighting, his fame skyrocketed when he starred as John McClane in Die Hard. The following decades saw Willis become one of Hollywood’s most famous actors. However, it’s been announced that he is retiring from acting due to a recently-diagnosed health condition.

This revelation comes from Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, who shared the following collective statement from the Willis family in an Instagram post:

To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

This statement, which was accompanied by a picture of Bruce Willis in his younger years, also mentioned that this is a “really challenging time” for the family, and that they are appreciative of the retired actor’s fans’ “continued love, compassion and support.” The message wraps up by noting how Bruce Willis likes to say “Live it up,” and his family intends to do just that. Speaking of family, the statement was signed by Emma Heming Willis and her two daughters with Bruce Willis (Mabel and Evelyn), as well as Bruce Willis’ first wife, Demi Moore (whom he was married to from 1987 to 2000), and her three children with him (Rumer, Scout and Tallulah).

More to come…