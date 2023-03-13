The Best Scene From Each John Wick Movie So Far

Over the course of the past decade, the John Wick movies have featured some truly epic fight scenes (opens in new tab) as well as multiple shockingly hilarious moments (opens in new tab) that have led to the action franchise becoming one of the hottest properties in Hollywood. But what are the best scenes from each of the first three movies featuring Keanu Reeves’ badass character? Well, funny you should ask…

The Home Invasion (John Wick)

There are two memorable home invasion scenes in the first half of John Wick. And while the second, and more action-heavy sequence in which Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist) sends a hitsquad to take out John Wick in his home after refusing a request to not come after his son, Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen), it's the first, and more slow-paced and methodical sequence is the one that started it all.

In case you have forgotten, Wick had retired from his role of a lethal contract killer to marry and settle down with Helen (Bridget Moynahan), who would later die and leave her grieving husband a puppy to help with the loss. Later on in the movie, when Iosef and his goons break into Wick's house to steal his prized Mustang, they kill the dog and leave Wick in bad shape. But they made one mistake: they didn't kill Wick. And after that, Wick was coming for revenge, no matter what it took.

Runner Up: The Red Circle Club Raid

Again, John Wick is full of incredible sequences, including the now iconic Red Circle Club raid sequence in which the Baba Yaga goes to war with the Russian mafia. This scene is brutal, moody, atmospheric, and really sets the stage for the elaborate fight sequences that would follow in subsequent movies.

The Subway Fight (John Wick: Chapter 2)

John Wick: Chapter 2 took the action from the first movie and turned it up a few notches, creating an all-time classic action movie in the process. The best example of this is the subway fight scene after Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) puts a $7 million bounty on Wick's head after accusing him of killing his sister, Gianna (Claudia Gerini). After dealing with multiple assassins on his way to the subway station, Wick is confronted by Cassian (Common), who was Gianna's bodyguard at time of her passing, leading to one of the best chases and fights of the franchise.

The visual of Wick and Cassian walking through the crowded station taking shots at one another while no one notices is just so unique and fun, albeit incredibly dangerous. And just when it seems as if it couldn't get any crazier, the two have a knife fight inside a subway car. The fight finally ends with Wick stabbing Cassian in his aorta, giving him the chance to survive if he leaves the knife in place and doesn't chase. It's just a shame Cassian wasn't back in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

Runner Up: Reflections Of The Soul Fight

Choosing the best John Wick: Chapter 2 moment was no easy task. And even though the Reflections of the Soul fight sequence didn't make the top spot, this doesn't mean the ridiculously expensive sequence isn't deserving of some recognition. Playing like a high-intensity house of mirrors at the local fair, this unique, captivating, and explosive sequence helped show that the John Wick movies weren't just your run-of-the-mill action flick, but instead something more.

Defending The Continental (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum)

John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum took what the first two movies in the franchise did and then increased the stakes, theatrics, and body count to the nth degree, creating one of the best action movies of all time in the process. And while the various dog scenes are deserving of a spot on this list, as do the multiple fight sequences that break up the film, the real MPV of JW3 is the raid on the Continental after The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon) revokes the hotel's neutral status and sends in the High Table's hits quad to kill John Wick and Winston (Ian McShane).

Though there are rules about killing within the hallowed halls of the Continental, the revocation of its neutrality made it open season for the hunted men, or so the High Table thought. Over the course of a nearly 10-minute sequence, Wick, Winston, and Charon (Lance Reddick) use their knowledge of the building to their advantage and decimates the invaders in spectacular fashion. The addition of the "Winter" portion of Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" violin concerto playing as the raid begins is a magnificent touch and further sets the movie apart from its competition. Plus, Wick dodging bullets in the Continental's pool is some top-notch action.

Runner Up: The Horse Chase

The John Wick movies are mostly known for their fight scenes, but the franchise has produced some killer chase sequences as well. Case in point, the horse chase scene from John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. On the run after being labeled "excommunicado," Wick attempts to reach the Ruska Roma crime syndicate for protection, but before reaching its headquarters, he is forced to flee all kinds of assassins trying to collect the bounty on his head. But he doesn't use a car, motorcycle, or boat. Instead, Wick takes things old school and rides through the streets of New York City on a horse… in the rain… while dodging bullets and highly-trained killers along the way.

Though we don't yet know what the future holds for the John Wick franchise, it's all but guaranteed that we'll be treated to even more incredible moments if Keanu Reeves' fearless assassin suits up again.