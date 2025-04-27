If You Love John Wick, Las Vegas Has The Totally Perfect Place For Fans Until Chapter 5 Comes Out

I am a massive fan of the John Wick franchise. As somebody who thinks John Wick is the best modern action franchise going today, I’m stoked that we’re seeing the universe expand with multiple spinoffs, and even, down the road, a proper John Wick Chapter 5. Even though I thought the ending of Chapter 4 was perfect, if somebody wants to give me more, I am here for it.

Unfortunately, that next proper installment is probably a few years away. While we’ll have three other movies in the next few years, including the upcoming Ballerina with Ana de Armas, the Donnie Yen-led Caine, and an animated prequel, I have been in desperate need of a John Wick fix of late. Luckily for me, I found just the place to scratch that itch when I checked into The Continental Hotel… in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Continental Hotel Brings The World Of John Wick To Life

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Area15 in Las Vegas is an entire immersive entertainment venue. It’s where you’ll find the mind-bending Omega Mart, as well as later this year, Universal Destinations & Experiences' full-time horror establishment, Universal Horror Unleashed. It’s also home to the John Wick Experience.

The experience only opened last month, but since I was planning on spending a few days on vacation in Las Vegas anyway recently, I added it to the itinerary. I had to leave the family behind, as I was pretty sure an immersive experience based on a violent movie wasn’t going to be the best place for my toddler, but honestly, that just made the whole thing better, as I could focus on the world around me.

From the moment I approached the building, the story began. The doorman makes sure you’re somebody who belongs before letting you in. Once he does, you’re welcomed at the front desk of the Continental Las Vegas. I checked in early, was directed to the bar, and was told I would be texted when my "room" was ready.

I honestly could have spent the next hour just sitting in the bar, and you can, as the bar isn’t limited to those doing the experience. I had enough time, so I ordered a drink and took a seat in the lounge. The bar alone transports you from the Las Vegas outside to the World of John Wick perfectly.

Then my phone buzzed, and I had received a text that my room was ready.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

You Can Play Along Or Just Watch The Story Unfold

I met my party, all strangers to me, and a bellhop at the elevator to be taken up to my room. However, part of the way up, the bellhop received a call that the hotel manager wanted to see us. So, instead, we entered a room that resembled the switchboard area seen in the John Wick sequels. She spoke to us briefly, mostly setting the stage for the story to come. On the wall, we saw the ticker board of current contracts, including one for Mr. John Wick.

After the Accountant leaves, a pneumatic tube fired up, and my group had to solve a simple puzzle. Upon doing so, the contract board changed, revealing the names of everybody in the group. I saw my own name now on the board, with a $1.5 million bounty attached to it. Apparently, my night was about to get interesting.

I won’t go into too much detail from here about the story itself, other than to say it’s set somewhere during the events following John Wick: Chapter 2. Our hero has a contract out on him, and I, and the rest of my party, are all guilty of aiding and abetting his escape. As such, the protection of the Continental has been rescinded. We’re being given a head start, but people are going to be coming from us.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

What follows is a combination of role-playing and an escape room. Most of the rooms you enter have an actor playing a role, and some sort of activity to engage in. Interacting with the actors isn’t necessary, and playing along isn’t required. You can just stand back and watch it all play out. I enjoyed playing my part as a hunted assassin and had some fun exchanges with the Casino Dealer and the Tailor. Though I was the only one who seemed interested in playing along.

Fans of escape rooms will likely be disappointed if they go into this looking for puzzles to solve. There are only a couple of times that anything resembling that is required, and both are exceedingly easy.

This is by design, both to keep the pace of the game going and to keep the players moving, as there are only about 10-20 minutes between groups, so things will stall for latter groups if those in front move too slowly.

Eventually, you’ll escape from the Continental and find yourself at a second bar, with a second cocktail menu, while the first bar is formal and classy, the second feels a bit rougher, which, as the beverage above shows, goes for the drinks as well.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

There Was Only One Thing Missing From The Standard John Wick Experience

If I have a major complaint about the experience, it’s that when buying a drink at the bar, I had to use a credit card like some sort of normie. While gold coins are available in the merch store, and are also provided as part of the more expensive VIP experience, and can be used as part of the story, I would have loved to have been given the option to purchase a couple of gold coins when I checked in.

They’re little more than glorified drink coupons at that point, but it would have made the experience of feeling like I was inside the Continental Hotel that much more real if I had been able to slide one of those coins across the bar rather than my credit card.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Las Vegas’ John Wick Experience Is A Must For Franchise Fans

If you want to be John Wick, this isn’t quite what you’re looking for. However, I’d argue that the thing that makes the John Wick movie franchise truly unique is the incredibly creative world that it gave us. The John Wick Experience makes that world feel as real as it ever has by placing you inside it with characters that feel like they belong, and for that, it’s something I’d wager all fans should check out.

It certainly scratched my itch for all things John Wick. And while a return trip likely wouldn't be much different, if I had the right group of friends, and if we all brought our suits, I'd likely go back and do it again.

For an experience that’s barely an hour long, and starts at $50 per person (and can be more expensive based on time of day and the level of package you want) it’s perhaps a bit on the steep side if you’re simply breaking down the amount of money spent and the time allotted. But if you’re a fan, I’m not sure you can put a price on walking into the Continental Hotel. Just remember, no business may be conducted on hotel grounds.