I Have A Deep Cut Jurassic World Rebirth Theory That May Connect To An Earlier Sequel

I know a couple of weeks may seem like forever when it comes to a 2025 movie release like Jurassic World Rebirth, but I can’t help still having that picture on my mind. That sort of curiosity has gotten stronger after rewatching Jurassic Park, its sequels, and the most recent legacy-quels has challenged our theory on how Rebirth cuts ties from the Jurassic franchise. This time around, what used to feel like a throw away deep cut now feels like such a deep cut reference, it kind of has to mean something.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

An Early Phone Call In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Contains A Familiar Name

Get your complaints out now, because I’m going to talk about 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - a movie I happen to enjoy very much. I’m not invoking this name for fun and games, though, as when I revisited director J.A. Bayona’s entry in the series, I noticed something very curious. When hearing the phone call between Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and a U.S. Congresswoman in Act 1, this legislator’s name rang a bell.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Welcome...to almost the entire Jurassic Franchise! With most of the entries currently streaming through a Peacock subscription, as little as $7.99 a month will open the gates to dino-mania! You can also upgrade to Peacock Premium to remove the ads, and give yourself more time with the beasts of InGen; as well as your favorite NBC and Bravo shows! Now if only someone would greenlight The Real Housewives of Isla Sorna...

If you’re not into heading to your Peacock subscription to revisit this segment, it’s ok. As it turns out, Fallen Kingdom’s introduction to Claire’s time with the Dinosaur Protection Group shows her in touch with Congresswoman Delgado. If you’ve seen Jurassic World Rebirth, that name should have rung a bell, so take a moment and let that roll around - because it’s the cornerstone to this big theory.

(Image credit: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Congresswoman Delgado Might Be Related To Jurassic World Rebirth’s Human Family

Everyone’s used to separated parents in the Jurassic Park Universe, as it’s been baked into the story since day one. However, Jurassic World Rebirth seems to stand out from the rest of the pack, as Reuben Delgado (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) clearly mentions that the children’s mother is still in the picture.

So why didn’t she go on the vacation that put the rest of the family in harm’s way? Well, I think it’s because she’s still serving as Congresswoman Delgado. Knowing how David Koepp’s Jurassic story commandments keep the events of previous installments in the canon, this feels more like a ret-conned easter egg than a random selection.

It could also explain everything from where the series could go in potential sequels, to why young Isabella (Audrina Miranda) is so afraid of dinosaurs. As her hypothetical mother may have brought a lot of dinosaur materials home for legislative research, there would be no room for wonder - only fear.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

I’m Even More Afraid For Poor Little Dolores

As if I didn’t have enough questions to fuel my post- Rebirth concerns for Dolores the aquilops, this new theory only makes that potential dread all the more palpable. Should Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Congresswoman Delgado be the matriarch of this dino danger family, that means that they more than likely live on the East Coast of the United States.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That also could explain how eldest child Teresa (Luna Blaise) chose to go to NYU in the fall, as she wouldn’t want to be too far from the family. If Jurassic World Rebirth hadn’t chosen to kill all the dinosaurs outside of the equatorial tropics, this wouldn’t be such a problem.

Maybe I need to rewatch the latest walk through a prehistoric park, as there could be even more clues that may support (or debunk) my theory. If you're still dino crazy or haven't seen Rebirth's 3D presentation, you can still probably catch it at a theater near you.