Neon's Marketing For New Movie Together Just Touched On The Coldplay Cheating Scandal, And OMG

Many exciting upcoming horror movie will be playing this summer, like The Home starring Pete Davidson and Zach Cregger’s scary flick Weapons. But the one title that I’m most intrigued by is Neon’s new film Together. The studio’s marketing has taken many shocking tactics teasing the body horror film about codependency, but the latest references the cheating scandal that occurred at a Coldplay concert, and OMG!

If you loved Dave Franco and Alison Brie in the vacation-from-hell horror movie, The Rental, you should be very aware of their return to the genre with Together. The real-life married pair play a couple who move to the countryside only for a supernatural force to literally merge them together. Neon decided to go with an OMG marketing strategy for the 2025 movie release by comparing the summer horror movie to a recent cheating scandal that took place at a Coldplay concert. See if you can find the studio’s humor in the two comparisons:

TOGETHER.“The perfect date night movie.”In theaters 7.30. pic.twitter.com/dw3IQg7QFYJuly 17, 2025

As Together’s tagline is “It’s the perfect date night movie,” it looks like Neon is playing on that with a screenshot from the scandal that recently took place at the Coldplay concert. As you can see in the photo, a Kiss Cam at the concert captured married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron wrapping his arms around his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot.

After being caught on camera, Byron ducked to the ground, and Cabot turned and hid her face. Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin then jokingly said to the crowd, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” (Per Newsweek)

Based on the trailer of Together, a married couple becomes physically attached in the most literal sense. Neon may be drawing similarities between the horror characters stuck on each other to a screenshot of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, who were also “together.” You’ve got to admit that’s one way to draw attention to the hyped movie that premiered at Sundance.

I’d be really curious if Neon’s marketing strategy will work for Together. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time a viral post brought attention to a new horror movie. For example, the first Smile movie’s memorable marketing campaign had actors go to sporting events and other public appearances staring into broadcast cameras with a creepy grin. Its sequel also followed suit when a creepy smile was seen in the audience during LL Cool J’s MTV VMA performance. If Together can also bridge fantasy with reality with its marketing strategy, Neon could have a viral horror flick on its hands.

What an OMG moment it was for Neon to market their new movie Together by relating it to the Coldplay concert cheating scandal. It's an eerie and humorous way to tie two very different kinds of togetherness. And now that you're sufficiently teased about the Michael Shanks-directed feature, make sure to watch his “perfect date night movie” in theaters on July 30.