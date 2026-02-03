The Disney CEO Announcement Is Not The Big Promotion I Think We Should All Be Paying Attention To

One of the biggest jobs in all of entertainment has been the talk of Hollywood for a couple of years now. We've known ever since Bob Iger returned as CEO of The Walt Disney Company that he wouldn't be there forever. The question of who would succeed him came down to two major names: Disney Experiences head Josh D'Amaro, Disney Entertainment co-head Dana Walden

Well, the game of succession has now come to an end. This morning, The Walt Disney Company officially announced Josh D'Amaro will be the next CEO of Disney. However, I'm not sure that's the biggest piece of news to come out of this, because Walden has also received a major promotion within Disney. She will become Disney's President and its Chief Creative Officer.

Both promotions are effective March 18, 2026, which is a lot sooner than we thought. Bob Iger's contract doesn't end until December 31. Initially, the plan was that the new CEO would be working alongside Iger for several months and would take over Disney on January 1. Apparently, it's been decided that D'Amaro and Walden don't need to wait. Or maybe Bob Iger is just ready to go.

(Image credit: The Walt Disney Company)

Dana Walden's Promotion Is History Making

While most eyes will be on the new CEO, I don't think we can undersell the promotion of Dana Walden as both President and Chief Creative Officer. This makes Walden the highest-ranking woman in the history of Disney, and it shows how important the company knows her to be. While they may not have chosen her as CEO, they did not want her to leave.

While many studios within Disney have Chief Creative Officers, I don't believe they've ever had that position at the corporate level. In the role, she'll oversee the creative direction of both the entertainment side and, one assumes, the theme parks as well.

Disney also hasn't had a person in the role of President of Disney since Bob Iger stepped down from the largely redundant position in 2012. There hasn't been a person in the role of President who wasn't also CEO in nearly three decades.

Disney had to make a place for Dana Walden, but the company did that for her. It's not uncommon for people passed over for the top job in a company to go looking for greener pastures. Disney did not want that here, it knew it had two top candidates, and it wanted them both at the top.

The Pairing Harkens Back To Some Of Disney's Most Successful Times

While Josh D'Amaro may be the man at the top, it seems clear the plan is for these two executives to work together. Walden is seen as a talent in the creative field, while D'Amaro's success at Disney Experiences has been the profit driver for the company.

More to come...