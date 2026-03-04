Little House On The Prairie Is Getting Rebooted, And We Finally Have Some Details

If you grew up in the ‘70s or ‘80s, there’s a good chance that your Monday nights were spent watching Little House on the Prairie. Fans of the show, which is still a regular in syndication nationwide, rejoiced when it was announced that a reboot of the series would be part of the 2026 TV schedule. We now know when the show will join the Netflix lineup, as well as a few details, including many of the cast members and more. Let’s get into it.

When Will Little House On The Prairie Premeire On Netflix?

In early March 2026, Netflix announced that the new Little House on the Prairie is going to drop on July 9, 2026. The announcement, via Tudum, also revealed that the show has already been renewed for a second season. Showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine said of the announcement:

We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.

This is all very good news for the fans of the new book-to-screen adaptation based on the now legendary series by author Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Who Is In The Cast?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Much of the main cast of Little House on the Prairie has been revealed by Netflix, and as one would expect, it has quite a few up-and-coming child actors playing the Ingalls children, and some more veteran actors playing Ma and Pa Ingalls, roles played by Karen Grassle and Michael Landon in the original. Of the cast, Shonnenshine said in the press announcement from Tudum:

I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive.

Here’s who we know will be in the cast:

Alice Halsey As Laura Ingalls

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

While all the family members are, in one way or another, “main” characters, the books were written by Laura Ingalls, putting her in the middle of most of the story. Laura is played by Alice Halsey, who is probably best known for her work on Days of Our Lives, where she has been a regular for a couple of years now, and for playing Madeline “Mad” Zott in Lessons in Chemistry (which you can check out with an Apple TV subscription). The role was originally played by Melissa Gilbert.

Luke Bracey As Charles Ingalls

(Image credit: Buzzfeed Studios)

Luke Bracey has some big shoes to fill as Charles “Pa” Ingalls. Michael Landon, whose son Michael Landon, Jr., has worked with Melissa Gilbert recently, was huge at the time. Speaking personally, he was a giant in my early TV-watching days. Charles is the tough, but sensitive father and patriarch of the Ingalls family. This won’t be the first time Bracey has played a Gen X icon, as he also played Johnny Utah in the 2015 remake of Point Break.

Crosby Fitzgerald As Caroline Ingalls

It’s been a big year for Crosby Fitzgerald, who will be playing Caroline “Ma” Ingalls. Last month, she co-starred in Crime 101 with Chris Hemsworth. She’s also appeared in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox in 2025 and played a recurring character in Palm Royale on Apple TV. Caroline Ingalls was played by Karen Grassle in the NBC show.

Skywalker Hughes As Mary Ingalls

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The eldest Ingalls daughter, Mary, is being played by Skywalker Hughes. Hughes is most famous for playing Sheridan Pickett on the Paramount+ show Joe Pickett. In the original show, Mary was played by Melissa Sue Anderson, and the character always stood out to me, especially after she went blind.

The rest of the cast includes the following main and supporting characters:

Jocko Sims as Dr. George Tann

Warren Christie as John Edwards

Wren Zhawenim Gotts as Good Eagle

Meegwun Fairbrother as Mitchell

Alyssa Wapanatahk as White Sun

Xander Cole as Little Puma

Barrett Doss as Emily Henderson

Mary Holland as Jemma James

Michael Hough as Eli James

Kowen Cadorath as Caleb

Thosh Collins as Louis

Maclean Fish as Adam Scott

Rebecca Amzallag as Lacey Aubert

Could there be appearances from the original cast members, like Gilbert? So far, there have been no announcements hinting that there could be, but given Gen X’s thirst for nostalgia, it certainly can’t be ruled out. One former cast member, Alison Arngrim, who played Laura’s nemesis, Nellie Oleson, told EW back in 2020:

I'm just the right age to play Mrs. Oleson. I'm totally there. I have no shame.

Speaking of Nellie, we also don’t know about a few key characters from the original show, including her. The most notable is the family’s third daughter, Carrie.

What Will Little House On The Prairie Be About?

Little has been said about what the new version of Little House on the Prairie will be about, specifically, but since it’s based on the book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, obvious we have a pretty good idea. The lone photograph released by Netflix shows a covered wagon, the kind that was famously used to settle the West. That hints that it will be early in the life of Laura, when the family first moved west from Wisconsin, first to Kansas, then to Walnut Grove, Minnesota, and later to South Dakota. The original show was set primarily in Walnut Grove.

With eight books in the original book series, there is certainly a lot of stories to draw from in this new Little House on the Prairie. We won’t have to wait too long to log into our Netflix subscriptions and find out where it’ll all begin.