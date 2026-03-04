Todd And Julie Chrisley Don't Hold Back About Savannah Co-Hosting The View: ‘My Little Lamb Is Also Very Good At Slaughtering’

As The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin remains on maternity leave, the producers of the daytime talk show have arranged for an array of media personalities to guest host. Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Amanda Carpenter are among the notable names who’ve been tapped to appear on the show. Kicking off the slate, though, was reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, who sat alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and co. from February 17 to 20. Now, her parents, Todd and Julie, and weighing in on how she fared at the iconic table.

Julie and Todd Chrisley discussed Savannah’s stint on The View during an episode of their Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, which was seemingly recorded shortly after Savannah’s debut. Todd began by admitting he “did not want” Savannah serving as a panelist on the long-running ABC series. While Todd stressed that he wouldn’t criticize Goldberg, who has always been “supportive” of them but said he didn’t know the other ladies well. While Todd said the hosts were nice on air, he also posed an assumption at that time:

Now, I don’t know, folks, if that’s just them trying to lead my daughter, the little lamb, to slaughter. But my little lamb is also very good at slaughtering.

Savannah Chrisley holds conservative-leaning views, and she made it clear from the jump that she wasn’t intending to be meek when conversing with the more liberal pundits on the show. Before her stint began, Chrisley even issued a warning, saying that while she would be respectful, she also wouldn’t forget that some of the hosts criticized her parents after they were found guilty of tax fraud and more in 2022.

Todd Chrisley later said on the podcast (which was shared to YouTube) that his daughter did “great” on the show, though he also said he sensed “a little something” from a couple of panelists responding to Savannah. From there, he and Julie weighed in on what should and shouldn’t be expected from the popular talk show:

Julie : I think you expect [tension] on that show. I don’t think you go on that show and think that it’s going to be a Wednesday night prayer group.

: I think you expect [tension] on that show. I don’t think you go on that show and think that it’s going to be a Wednesday night prayer group. Todd: No, but it shouldn’t be a bitch bash, either. I think that when you’re dealing with The View, you know, I felt that Whoopi was very respectful. I felt Sara [Haines] was. Joy is just dismissive, right? Because it’s not what she wants to hear, right? Sunny [Hostin], you know, she gave a little bit of side eye, right? But, you know, she’s been respectful thus far.

More on The View (Image credit: ABC News) The Advice Alyssa Farah Griffin Gave To The Republicans Sitting In Her Hot Seat On The View

The Chrisley patriarch then stressed that he wouldn’t “get down in the gutter and talk about these women,” as he didn’t want to start “doing the same thing that everybody else is complaining about [the hosts] doing.” Julie went on to say that she believed this to be an amazing “opportunity” for Savannah and that being in a space with people who hold different perspectives would help her grow, with Todd agreeing with the latter point.

Savannah Chrisley did indeed disagree with the co-hosts on certain subjects while on The View, including some related to U.S. President Donald Trump, who pardoned her parents in 2025. It seems the experience actually turned out to be mostly fruitful for Chrisley as well. During an interview on the show’s official podcast, she admitted that she thought Goldberg and Behar would be a “pain in [her] ass,” though she admitted to having had a good time chatting with Behar behind the scenes.

Whether Savannah will ever be tapped to co-host again at some point is unclear right now. Based on the sentiments she’s shared, though, it doesn’t seem like she’s opposed to it and, if she does, it appears likely she’ll have Todd and Julie’s support in the endeavor.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, check out The View, which airs weekly at 11 a.m. ET amid the 2026 TV schedule and currently features series alum Elisabeth Hasselbeck as guest host.