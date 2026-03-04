NBD, Just 50 Cent Making It Rain Money On A Fan For Dissing Diddy

It’s no secret that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Sean ”Diddy” Combs aren’t exactly friends. The two rappers have been engaged in a beef for quite some time, and that’s definitely been evident over the last several years amid 56-year-old Combs’ legal issues. 50-year-old Jackson has taken multiple opportunities to throw shade at Diddy, and it seems he’s not alone in doing so. A woman recently went viral for dissing Combs in front of Jackson, and he just casually showed approval by raining cash on her.

Fiddy was recently at a nightclub in Miami, where a TikToker named Samantha was also present. As she revealed in a video, which has gone viral, she posted a message on her phone that read, “I hate Diddy too” and proceeded to flash it in front of Fiddy for him to see. Upon spotting the message, the G-Unit alum threw some dollar bills at Samantha and flashed a smile. Some may find this situation to will to believe, but anyone needing proof can just take a look at the post (which is set to Jackson's "P.I.M.P.") below:

Honestly, I’m still trying to wrap my head around the fact that this actually happened. Yes, 50 Cent has gone out of his way to show his disdain for Diddy on other occasions (like with that shady Super Bowl ad). However, for something like this to just happen out in the wild is another level of wild for me. I suppose that if anything can be said about Jackson, it’s that he’s consistent. (And, on a side note, I’m feeling serious FOMO over the fact that Samantha got hit with some surprise cash.)

Sean Combs certainly hasn’t been making public appearances in clubs as he was accustomed to doing. It was in 2024 that Combs was arrested and charged for charges related to racketeering and sex-trafficking. The “Satisfy You” performer’s trial began in May 2025 and ended in July of that year, with him being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs was later sentenced to four years (or 50 months) in prison, and he’s currently serving that time at FCI Fort Dix.

Fiddy trolled Diddy throughout the trial, even going as far as to call out his legal team for doing him “dirty” and supposedly not putting up a strong case. Eventually, Jackson also joked about the mixed verdict his rival received. Beyond that, though, 50 Cent also received considerable attention for producing a docuseries about Combs’ issues.

A four-part show directed by Alexandria Stapleton, Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning details both the titular artist’s rise to prominence and his fall from grace. It also includes candid conversations with some of Combs’ childhood friends and former collaborators. Combs’ team called out the production, as they took issue with Jackson’s involvement and accused the creative team of using “stolen” footage to create it. Those claims have since been shot down by both Jackson and Stapleton, who have not disclosed their source.

50 Cent has since claimed that his long-running feud with Diddy didn’t impact his decision to make the doc. Instead, he said he felt compelled to produce it as a way of signifying that not every member of the hip hop community condoned Diddy’s reported actions.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite that, this latest situation involving the TikToker in the club is further evidence that Fiddy has no problem throwing shade at Combs in some form or fashion. Some people have called Jackson “petty” for producing the doc and for the way he chastises Diddy in general. And his eagerness to throw money at the social media user over that message aligns with the response he gave to being branded as petty: “I’ll take that.”