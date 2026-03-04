I Love How Robert Downey Jr. Is Giving Full-On Tony Stark Vibes During His Disney Cruise Tour

Robert Downey Jr. is getting ready to make his big return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doom in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday, but don’t think for a minute that he’s done being Iron Man. While we may not see Tony Stark on the big screen, Downey was in full Stark mode when he took a tour of Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Adventure, in which he has a particular interest.

Robert Downey Jr. was recently announced as the godparent of the Disney Adventure, an honor that puts him alongside Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, and Tinkerbell, who are godparents of other Disney Cruise Line vessels. The newest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, which has been expanding at an incredible pace, is about to take its maiden voyage from its new home port in Singapore.

It will be the first Disney Cruise Line ship based in Asia, marking a new market for the company. Downey was on hand for the ship’s christening, but he also took a tour of the ship that’s been posted to Instagram, and he’s clearly having a blast.

A post shared by Disney Cruise Line Singapore (@disneycruiselinesg) A photo posted by on

From meeting up with Spider-Man to having the “hatchet buried” with Loki, Downey touched base with some old MCU friends on board the Adventure. He also checked out the ship’s bridge, which was full of what he called “Starck Tech.”

The guy is clearly loving his role as godparent. He’s also seen hanging out with both current Disney CEO Bob Iger and the incoming boss, Josh D’Amaro, who, as head of Disney Experiences, oversaw the purchase and completion of the ship that is now the Disney Adventure, the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

While I haven’t had a chance to check out the Disney Adventure (Disney, call me!), I did get to visit the Disney Wish a few years ago, and Disney Cruise Line ships are basically like visiting Disneyland at sea. They’re everything we love about theme parks combined with vacations to more exotic destinations.

Downey’s tour of the new Disney Adventure wasn’t the only place where he went full Tony Stark. During the official christening ceremony, Downey took the stage (via Scott Gustin) in a way that was only one Iron Man suit away from a Stark Expo entrance. Check it out.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NEW: Robert Downey Jr., the Godfather of the Disney Adventure, makes an epic entrance and officially christens the ship during a special ceremony in Singapore on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/AQ5ytjVgmWMarch 4, 2026

Downey mentions having seen what Walt Disney Imagineering did for the adventure, and it’s a place he knows well. Downey will play Tony Stark once again as part of both attractions that are coming to the expansion of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Downey has called Imagineering the “Area 51 of fun.”

The Disney Adventure looks incredible, and its godparent is clearly as excited as a real parent to send it out into the world.