Ahead Of Masters Of The Universe Reboot, Wife Of He-Man Creator Starts GoFundMe For Medical Costs

If you grew up in the ’80s, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year. Masters of the Universe is finally getting the big-budget live-action treatment from Amazon, and for a lot of us who spent childhood afternoons watching He-Man defend Eternia, that’s genuinely exciting. But as the franchise gears up for a major comeback on the 2026 movie calendar, there’s also a much heavier story unfolding behind the scenes involving one of the people who made it all possible in the first place.

Marlene Sweet, the wife of Roger Sweet, widely credited as the creator of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe toy line, recently shared devastating news on GoFundMe. Roger was diagnosed with dementia, and as his condition worsened, Marlene made the difficult decision to move him into a full-time memory care facility. Things took a frightening turn when Roger returned home from a walk with visible bruises but couldn’t remember falling. After taking him to the emergency room, doctors admitted him to the ICU, where he was treated for two brain bleeds.

Sweet has since been placed in a full-time care facility, which reportedly costs $10,200 per month. Faced with mounting medical expenses, Marlene launched the GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of his ongoing care.

When MovieWeb reached out about the outpouring of support, Marlene shared a heartfelt message for fans. She told the outlet:

Please let all the fans know how much their support is appreciated. It is incredible that all these people love Roger's creation so much and care about him. Most of us have no idea about the cost of memory care and that it is not covered by Medicare. Hopefully, someday this will change. Thank you - and please send thanks to all the fans from us.

As Marlene suggests in her statement, the lack of sufficient healthcare coverage is an ongoing problem in the U.S., affecting people across many walks of life. Roger Sweet is among a handful of celebrities notably forced to raise money to cover healthcare costs: the families of James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane both started fundraising efforts following the actors' recent deaths.

Roger Sweet, born in 1935 and raised in Akron, Ohio, went on to become a lead designer at Mattel during the ’70s and ’80s, where he played a pivotal role in creating the Masters of the Universe toy line in 1982, which quickly became an underrated cartoon series of the era. After Mattel famously passed on making Star Wars figures, the company was hungry for its own breakout action brand.

Sweet’s solution was brilliantly simple: a powerful, instantly recognizable hero with a universal name, He-Man, a character sturdy enough, conceptually and physically, to drop into any world and let kids’ imaginations do the rest. That “billion-dollar idea,” as he later called it, didn’t just sell toys, but launched a franchise that’s still flexing its muscles decades later.

What makes this situation especially bittersweet is the timing. Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly investing around $200 million into the upcoming Masters of the Universe adaptation, positioning it as one of 2026’s major summer tentpoles. With one of the world’s largest companies backing the project, it’s hard not to feel a pang of frustration knowing that the man who helped bring He-Man to life is facing such financial strain.

As fans gear up for Adam’s return to Eternia on June 5, 2026, many are also keeping a close eye on Roger Sweet’s health and wondering whether the studio behind the franchise’s revival might step in to offer support to the creator who started it all.