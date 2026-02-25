Seth MacFarlane Weighs In On Disney Regime Change And Silly Fears About Family Guy Being Mickey-fied
Family Guy's creator is a big fan of Disney's incoming President
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
We’re only about three weeks away from one of the biggest transitions in the entertainment industry when Josh D’Amaro officially takes his place as the CEO of The Walt Disney Company. It will be the beginning of a new era for the Mouse House that will certainly see many big changes, though D’Amaro isn’t the only one in line for a new office.
Alongside the announcement that Josh D’Amaro is the new CEO of Disney came the announcement that Dana Walden, who had been seen as D’Amaro’s closest competitor for the top job, will become President and the first Chief Creative Officer for Disney. The new gig is good newsfor many creatives in Hollywood who appear to really like working with her. Speaking with Variety, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane reveals that he had concerns when Disney bought Fox, and that Walden helped put him at ease. He explained:
Family Guy has certainly made Disney a target of jokes, so it’s not completely unreasonable to be afraid that Peter Griffin would have to “play ball” and, at the very least, cease ribbing its new parent company. By and large, however, that hasn’t been the case, and MacFarlane clearly appreciates that.
The major knock against Disney’s last attempt to hire a CEO not named Iger, Bob Chapek, fell flat, and a big part of the reason for that is believed to have been Chapek’s difficulty navigating Hollywood relationships. Walden’s elevation to President appears to be an attempt to act as stop gap for D’Amaro’s potential weaknesses.
That said, D’Amaro is likely already in a much better position in that regard than his predecessor. An unnamed observer tells Variety that when he saw D’Amaro appear at a recent Academy Award nominee luncheon, the new CEO looked much better. They said:
There are always going to be some growing pains and some difficulties in transition when changes at the top happen. First and foremost will be the question of who takes over Josh D’Amaro’s old job as the head of Disney Experiences. It’s been the financial driver of the company, making the new head of that job key to Disney’s future.
D’Amaro and Walden appear to be set up quite well for success. Between the two of them, they know the Disney organization backwards and forward. It will be interesting, and possibly quite exciting, to see where things go after they formally take their new jobs on March 18.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.