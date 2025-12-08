The Shawshank Redemption Is A Good, Bordering On Great Movie At Best. Here's Why I Don't Think It Belongs On Any "Best Of" Lists, Though

Okay, to start, I’m not going to say that 1994's The Shawshank Redemption is a bad movie. In fact, I think it’s a good, and maybe even great, movie. That said, some of you need to calm down when calling it “one of the greatest movies of all time,” because, no, I’m sorry, it’s not. And it's not even close.

Now, if I just heard a few people say this, then cool. Love what you love. But, no, I’ve seen it on multiple “best of” lists. For example, IMDB users have ranked it as the number one movie out of 250, putting it above movies like Schindler’s List (no), The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (NO), and The Godfather (HELL NO!). I mean, even this very website called it the best movie of the ‘90s. (I love you all, but NO!)

So, here’s why I think a good - and possibly even great - movie still doesn’t deserve all the love that it gets.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

First, I Don't Even Consider It The Best Adaptation Of A Stephen King Story

For those who don’t know, The Shawshank Redemption is actually based on a Stephen King novella titled, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. It’s part of King’s Different Seasons book, and every novella in it, besides The Breathing Method (Though filmmakers haven’t given up hope!) has been adapted into a movie. Yet, here’s the thing: I don’t even think Shawshank is the best movie that came out of Different Seasons.

I’m not going to say it was Apt Pupil, because t hat could have been a lot better. I’m actually going to say I much prefer Stand By Me as an adaptation, which was based on the novella, The Body. I feel the setting, character development, and pacing are superior there when compared to Shawshank, and I also think it’s a way more re-watchable film.

Not only that, but if we’re going to talk about the greatest movie to ever be adapted from a King story, then it has to be The Shining, which is not only one of Stanley Kubrick’s best films, but also one of the greatest horror movies of all time. How is The Shawshank Redemption anywhere near as good as The Shining? How?

(Image credit: Miramax)

In Fact, I Don't Even Think Shawshank Was The Best Film Of 1994

Should Forrest Gump have won Best Picture in 1995? I mean, it’s debatable, but I say no, and I know a lot of other people would agree with me. In the year it was released, which was 1994, we got both Quiz Show AND Pulp Fiction, and I think either one of those films should have beaten it (I mean, hell, Pulp Fiction is Tarantino’s best movie, bar none).

However, I still think Gump is a better movie than Shawshank. In fact, here’s a list of other movies from 1994 that I would put above that MAYBE great movie: Ed Wood, Interview With the Vampire, The Lion King, Cemetery Man, Leon, Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla, and Drunken Master II.

I would, in all seriousness, call all of those movies better than Shawshank. And no, I’m not joking. Especially when it comes to Godzilla. I love Godzilla!

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Finally, I Get That It's A Crowd-Pleaser, But Still. There Are Better Crowd-Pleasing Films!

Forrest Gump is mawkish and sappy, but it’s also a crowd-pleasing film! So is Singin’ in the Rain (Crowd-pleasing. Not mawkish and sappy). As are Groundhog Day, The Princess Bride, and Babe (but, strangely, not Babe: Pig in the City). What I’m getting at is that the reason I think people love Shawshank so much is because it’s such a crowd-pleaser. When Red finds Andy on the beach, I’m sure many people get a lump in their throat.

And, cool. Again, love what you love. But, there are other, I’d say better crowd-pleasing films that still have themes of hope, friendship, and redemption. Like Toy Story 3! That is better than Shawshank, and I will die on that hill.

What do you think? I’d love to hear your thoughts!