Josh Brolin Reveals Why Being Linked To A Popular Movie Like The Goonies Can Be ‘A Pain In The A–’

Josh Brolin has had plenty of 2025 movie releases that critics and audiences loved, like Weapons, Wake Up Dead Man and The Running Man. It’s hard to believe that the ‘80s movie that launched the A-list actor’s career was The Goonies. Despite the success he's seen over the last several decades, Brolin is still remembered for his role as Brandon Walsh. Although the Oscar nominee can appreciate the film's legacy, he also explains why such an affiliation can be “a pain in the ass.”

The Goonies is an ‘80s adventure classic that offers comedy, action, and friendship, and still resonates with audiences to this day. Not only did it launch Josh Brolin’s career, but it also helped the careers of Sean Astin, Martha Plimpton, Corey Feldman and Ke Huy Quan. However, based on what Brolin shared with The Independent, it sounds like his link to the Steven Spielberg-produced film became somewhat ubiquitous:

For 10 years, it was really fun to have done a movie that was appreciated. But then when you don’t have another movie to lean on, it becomes a pain in the ass. I don’t have a problem with it now, though. I can celebrate it.

I completely understand what Josh Brolin means, and he also did have professional struggles after The Goonies. He went on to play Wild Bill Hickok in The Young Riders series for three seasons, and he also starred on a couple of short-lived shows. While he worked with high-profile directors like Guillermo Del Toro, Woody Allen, and Paul Verhoeven, the film projects he did with them didn’t have a lasting impression on his career.

So, all things considered, it seems there can be costs and drawbacks to be associated with such an icon film for a long amount of time. In terms of Brolin specifically, it was understandable that he wanted to sink his teeth into a role that would truly show that he was more than just the character he played in Richard Donner's adventure film.

Josh Brolin worked as a full-time stock trader during his acting career lull, and the role that rescued him was the 2007 Oscar-winning film No Country for Old Men. The success of the Coen Brothers movie led to more big roles that would make up Brolin’s best movies, like American Gangster, W. and Milk. It goes without saying that Brolin has had an impressive career and, despite the ups and downs he faced, I love that he rose to prominence as one of the characters searching for One-Eyed Willy’s ship.

As for the enduring popularity of The Goonies, it's still so strong that a sequel is currently in development. I’d like to hope that Josh Brolin will continue celebrating his part in the beloved classic by reprising the role of Brand, but I definitely wouldn't blame him if he wanted to keep that role retired. In the meantime, stream the original film using a Netflix subscription.