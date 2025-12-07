My Favorite Relationship In The Rom-Com Eternity Wasn't Romantic At All

Minor spoilers for Eternity are ahead. You can watch the movie in theaters now!

Personally, I’m a believer that Eternity should be on the list of the best rom-coms. This 2025 movie schedule entry is such a unique and lovely love story about a woman reuniting with her husband of decades and also her first love, and I’m here for it all. However, when I really think about it, my favorite relationship in this film isn't the one between Larry (Miles Teller) and Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) or Joan and Luke (Callum Turner). No, my favorite relationship is actually a friendship between one of Joan’s husbands and his afterlife coordinator.

My Favorite Relationship Was The Friendship Between Larry And Anna

Now, obviously, Eternity, which has an OK score on Rotten Tomatoes but is one of my favorite movies of the year, is a fabulous rom-com. In fact, CinemaBlend’s Jerrica Tisdale said it restored her faith in rom-coms. However, along with the great romance comes great friendship, and I’m specifically talking about the one between Miles Teller’s Larry and Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Anna.

Right after Larry dies – don’t worry, that’s not a spoiler, this movie takes place in the afterlife – he’s sent to an afterlife junction where he’s paired with an afterlife coordinator, who is a person tasked with helping recently dead individuals pick an eternity. Anna gets Larry, and from the jump, they have a very fun relationship.

While they couldn’t be more different, Anna becomes Larry’s ride or die in the afterlife. She’s there for him 100%, she’s collaborating with him to help figure out how to get back with Joan, and in return, it’s obvious that Larry cares about her and appreciates the work she does.

Throughout the new A24 movie, they become very tight as they work together to win back Joan, and it was the hilarity of that, mixed with the sincerity of their care for each other, that made their relationship my favorite.

Miles Teller And Da’Vine Joy Randolph Are So Funny Together

When it comes down to it, I think Larry and Anna’s relationship is my favorite because Teller and Randolph have incredible chemistry. Don’t get me wrong, Olsen, Teller, and Turner all have great romantic chemistry. However, the platonic sparks that fly off of Larry and Anna when they’re together are palpable.

They are so genuinely funny together, and they are a big reason why Eterninity really does put the com in rom-com. The scene where Anna kind of reluctantly plays the piano for Larry as he takes Joan on a date comes to mind here. While she supports him all the way, it's clear she thinks it's a bad idea, and them going through with it all was so funny.

I also love that throughout the film, they really do act like siblings, as they bicker and poke fun at each other constantly, while maintaining a clear undercurrent of love.

Also, the evolution of their friendship plays into its impact, too. When Larry arrives at the station, he’s clearly just a client to Anna, and she is just a helper to him. However, as the story goes on, and they find themselves in myriad silly situations to get Joan, they really get to know each other, and that adoration they share is wonderful. Teller and Randolph portray all that nuance beautifully, with lots of humor and grace.

All around, this friendship is utterly delightful, and I see why Eternity’s director wrote Anna (and the other afterlife coordinator, John Early’s Ryan) into more of the movie. The friendship she develops with Larry is such a great supplemental relationship to the central romance, and overall, it helps turn Eternity into a wonderful and three-dimensional love story.