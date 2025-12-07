Critics Have Seen Fackham Hall, And Most Are Calling The Downton Abbey Spoof A ‘Genuinely Guffaw-Inducing Comedy’
Read more about the period piece parody.
Downton Abbey has been a beloved franchise since it premiered in 2010, spawning six seasons, five Christmas specials and a movie trilogy. One great — and possibly too rarely used — way to pay homage to such a phenomenon is to parody it, and that’s the treatment Fackham Hall is giving the British period drama. The spoof hit the 2025 movie calendar this weekend with a brand of humor that’s lifting the spirits of many critics, while inspiring little more than a light chuckle from others.
Fackham Hall features the charming pickpocket Eric Noone (Ben Radcliffe) accidentally landing a job at the titular English manor. From there, Noone climbs the ranks and becomes involved with the lady of the house, Rose Davenport (Thomasin McKenzie). However, when murder strikes the manor, Eric is framed, throwing the house into chaos. Elaina Patton of IndieWire rates the film a B, writing that it’s filled with non-stop gags, from puns to wordplay to slapstick stunts, but still packs in plenty of plot. Patton writes:
Pete Hammond of Deadline agrees that director Jim O'Hanlon and the writers have managed to include a story that gives structure to its “fair share of LOL moments.” There are more hits than misses in this “genuinely guffaw-inducing comedy,” Hammond says, writing:
Patrick Gibbs of SLUG Mag says Fackham Hall is an even bigger surprise than the well-reviewed The Naked Gun reboot, with plenty of hilarious gags and a “commitment to fun above all else” that the critic finds thoroughly infectious. Gibbs continues:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety says the movie is “amusing enough” but it never shocks you into riotous laughter. The critic notes that even when Fackham Hall is trying to be obscene, the jokes land too softly. Gleiberman writes:
Nell Minow of RogerEbert.com falls right in the middle of the Fackham Hall reviews, giving the movie 2 stars out of 4. The secret to the really great parody movie is truly loving whatever it is you’re making fun of, Minow writes, but these jokes don’t land with the strength the writers would have wanted. According to the critic:
Despite falling flat for a few of the critics, Fackham Hall has gotten a primarily positive response, drawing 86% from 28 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score lines up so far with 82%. The film opened in U.S. theaters on Friday, December 5. So, if this sounds like a spoof movie you don’t want to miss, check your local listings.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.