Someone Asked Sydney Sweeney What She’s Looking For In A Man: ‘If You Have A S–t Personality, Done.’

For as much as Sydney Sweeney receives recognition for her work (including her titles on the 2025 movie schedule), her personal life also remains a topic of discussion. Many have taken note of the partners that 28-year-old Sweeney has been linked to since she’s risen to fame. Most recently, she’s reportedly been involved with former music manager Scooter Braun (44). While Sweeney mostly prefers to keep her personal relationships private, she did recently share what she ideally looks for in a man.

As of late, Sydney Sweeney has been promoting her newest movie, the upcoming adaptation of The Housemaid, which co-stars Amanda Seyfried. The two actresses recently took part in a Truth Serum segment for Allure, during which they shared a few secrets. Amid the chat, Seyfried asked her colleague – with “no judgement” – if she valued looks in regard to a potential partner. Sweeney subsequently got honest about her feelings on physical attractiveness:

I mean, I’d like a well-kept man that’s tall and handsome and with beautiful eyes and big arms and hands.

Something else needs to be considered, of course, as a person’s general nature also typically factors into such decision-making as well. As seen in the clip shared to Allure’s Instagram, Seyfried went on to ask Sweeney if a bad personality could derail her perception of someone despite their good looks. Faced with that query, the Christy star didn’t mince words when sharing her take on someone who doesn’t have good character:

Then he’s not attractive…. You could be like the hottest man ever, if you have a shit personality, done. … If you have a great personality, you’re good. Put drunk glasses on, you’re great.

When Sydney Sweeney rose to stardom several years ago, she was notably dating Jonathan Davino, who she became engaged to in 2022. However, by early 2025, breakup rumors swirled around Sweeney and Davino and, by the summer, Sweeney confirmed she was single. By this past November, insiders alleged that the Euphoria star wasn’t “looking for love,” but that report also coincided with her being spotted with the person now said to be her new man.

Sweeney was linked to (the 5’11”) Scooter Braun earlier this fall, and their alleged relationship was met with fan-fueled “backlash”, which a source claimed the pair was handling well. If insiders are to be believed, this has become a somewhat “low-pressure” relationship for the pair (who were recently spotted in Florida), and it’s said that what Braun brings to the table is a wealth of information regarding the entertainment industry. With that, Sweeney is allegedly soaking up what she can from her purported beau.

With Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney reportedly now an item, it’s easy to assume that he met the very standards she laid out during her recent interview with Amanda Seyfried. If anything, it seems Sweeney is a woman who definitely knows what she wants in a partner.