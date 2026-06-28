I Was Shook By Wall-E Director's Story About How Alien Inspired The Pixar Film

I would not have guessed that WALL-E, one of Pixar’s best, and Alien, one of the best horror movies of all time, shared any real creative wiring beyond the whole “outer space can get weird” of it all. But according to WALL-E director Andrew Stanton, Alien helped inspire the flick in a way that has me shook.

In a recent appearance on the How I Write Podcast, Stanton explained how he knew WALL-E would be mostly dialogue-free, so the script itself had to prompt readers to slow down and absorb the action, emotion and rhythm of the movie rather than rushing ahead to the next spoken line. That is when he looked to Walter Hill’s 1979 draft of Alien. He explained:

I read a script that Walter Hill had done, a draft for Alien in 1979, and there’s not a lot of dialogue in the first 10, 15 minutes of that movie. And you read the script, and he sort of broke all the rules and did these little left-justified haikus that were like four lines at a time or four or five lines or would just break a line. Nothing would go all the way across the page. It looked to your eye like dialogue, and he broke it at the rhythm that he wanted you to read it.

That is such a fascinating micro lesson in screenwriting. The way the longtime Pixar creator describes it, he gets at something most casual moviegoers never think about and that is that a script is not just a blueprint for what happens but also teaches the reader how to feel the movie's pace. In Hill’s case, that sparse formatting helped create dread through silence and tension.

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For Stanton, the same trick served a completely different emotional purpose. WALL-E is not trying to scare you in its opening stretch. It is trying to get you to sit with this little machine as he moves through an abandoned Earth, cleaning up after humanity and collecting scraps of meaning from all the junk left behind. If a reader skimmed through that, they would miss the whole point.

Stanton explained that he borrowed Hill’s formatting so people could not “cheat” their way through the page. He wanted the screenplay to force the same kind of patience that the finished movie would ask from an audience. He continued:

I just kind of adopted that same thing so that you would not cheat, you wouldn’t read ahead. In Walter Hill’s script, it would say something like, “The door opens,” and then there’d be a whole break, and then “steam,” just the word, and then another description of other doors opening. It makes it sound like those are the moments worth savoring versus “get to the point.” That’s what I wanted for WALL-E. I wanted you to read it the way you’re going to ultimately watch it, and be at the rhythm and slow down your heart rate and be at the pace that ultimately is what you saw in the end movie. So it was really inspirational.

I love this because it makes total sense once he explains it. WALL-E works because it trusts silence. The Alien connection is especially cool because Stanton was not borrowing monsters or horror imagery but rather the screenplay’s architecture. A way of arranging words on a page. A way of telling the reader, “No, stay here. This moment matters.”

That is exactly the kind of behind-the-scenes craft detail that makes me want to rewatch WALL-E immediately. The movie already felt like a small miracle, but knowing that part of its rhythm was shaped by one of the greatest sci-fi horror scripts ever written adds a strange new layer. Now that I have this bit of behind-the-scenes knowledge rattling around in my head, I kind of want to fire up my Disney+ subscription and revisit WALL-E with fresh eyes.

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As for Stanton, he has another major new Pixar project on the 2026 movie calendar, as he directed Toy Story 5, which is currently playing in theaters.