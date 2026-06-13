E.T. Is My Favorite Movie, And 2 Questions I've Always Had About The Ending Were Finally Answered

Not only is E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial one of the best sci-fi movies ever made but, in recent years, I've also come to the conclusion that it’s my favorite film ever. It delivers everything I want out of the medium, and I always cry when the emotional ending plays out. Director Steven Spielberg has just made another alien movie called Disclosure Day and, while promoting it, the filmmaker recently discussed his 1982 film. And, in the process, he answered a couple of questions I’ve long had about the beloved first-contact movie.

Why Did E.T. Have To Leave?

Logically, I know E.T. needs to leave Earth in order to return to his planet. However, because the conclusion is so heartbreaking, of course, I’ve also wondered why he had to go and couldn't stay with his good friend, Elliott regardless. Here’s what the filmmaker had to say:

Because we have to get on with our lives with all the equipment we’ve been given by our parents and our teachers. E.T. was a short-term fix but was not a life-term fix.

Spielberg answered this question posed by the Happy Sad Confused podcast with a real matter-of-factness. Given his insightfulness, I can only guess he’s been asked this question for the past 44 years, but I do love how he handles it. Also, the Oscar winner really is speaking to the root of why E.T.’s finale really punctures our hearts and souls. All in all, the titular alien is a miracle of sorts that comes and goes in a very regular family’s life. The Taylor family gets to have a fantastical (and sometimes scary adventure) but, ultimately, life has to move on for Elliott as well as his siblings and mother.

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Did Elliott Ever See E.T. Again?

Another question that undeniably pops in my head whenever I watch E.T. is regarding whether the alien ever visits Earth and his friend again. Here’s the answer, per Spielberg:

No, [Elliott] never saw him again, but he did dream about him. So there was the psychic link between the two of them. If you notice, E.T. touched Elliott [on his forehead] and said ‘I’ll be right here’. That’s for the rest of Elliott’s life.

I had a feeling that might be the case, but one can hope! This is probably why an E.T. sequel never happened, and how can anyone top it anyways? However, I am interested in the extent of the main two characters' psychological link after hearing this answer. I mean, were E.T. and Elliott still able to communicate emotions to each other across galaxies somehow? I don't think we'll ever really know, but I can't imagine the pair ever forgetting each other.

What I love about these answers from Spielberg is it feels like the movie itself sort of already communicated these things to me without much dialogue. I’d regard E.T. as one of those rare perfect movies because of its ability to convey emotion through the actors' performances and the craft of the film itself. And I didn't really need more than the content it already gave me.

E.T. may always be a standalone movie, but I love that Steven Spielberg still has a fascination with alien life over the years and decided to explore it through four other movies including his entry on the 2026 movie schedule. On that note, check out Disclosure Day in theaters now.