I've Been Thinking About Grace's Arm Scar In Project Hail Mary, And I Have A Theory

I've seen Project Hail Mary a few times in theaters at this point, and one of the things I've enjoyed most with each rewatch is how much attention to detail there is. I feel like I've noticed something new or found deeper appreciation from small moments or bits of dialogue with each viewing of the book-to-screen adaptation. In this case, I wanted to talk about the scar on Grace's arm near the end of the film. I can't do that without getting into spoilers, so consider yourself warned if you haven't seen the 2026 movie. Big Project Hail Mary spoilers ahead!

The Scar On Grace's Arm

Ok, so if you didn't notice it, toward the end of Project Hail Mary, when Grace has decided to head back to Rocky's ship rather than continue home, there's at least one glimpse of his bare forearm, which shows a scar. I didn't think much of it the first time I saw the movie, but later it occurred to me that he got that scar when Rocky came out of his partition and carried or dragged him to get medical attention after they collected the taumoaba. A lot is happening during that intense scene, and we only see glimpses, but at one point, it seems like Rocky has him by the arm, and later, when Ryland comes out of hibernation, he has a bandage on his right arm, presumably where they made contact.

That he got the scar from Rocky saving his life was an interesting connection to me on its own, but the more I thought about it, I made two other connections that I'm theorizing could give that scar even more meaning.

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Rocky And Grace Can't Touch Each Other (Or They REALLY Shouldn't, Anyway)

Knowing Rocky and Grace would remain together and friends for the foreseeable future, it's kind of jarring to think that they can never physically touch one another. To avoid severe burns, their hugs will presumably always be separated by some kind of xenonite barrier. So, in a weird way, the mark Rocky left on Ryland's arm sort of commemorates the one time they made physical contact with one another, and that's kind of special -- I mean, in the optimistic way we might sometimes consider certain scars to be a reminder of something life-changing, or in Grace's case, life-saving.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The Significance Of Markings For Rocky's People

The relevance and meaning behind a scar got me thinking of Rocky's own etchings and marks. Grace may have given Rocky his name because of his rock-like appearance, but his design is more deliberate than that. Looking at his legs, you can see carvings and marks on him that seem intentional and important.

In an Audible live stream event for the movie, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller talk about the design of Rocky, and Neal Scanlan's work developing him in the creature shop. During this conversation, they mention the carvings and marks on Rocky, which are meant to indicate his culture. That includes a wedding band and a mission patch, among other markings relevant to his life and work. I noticed at least once while watching the movie that, when he mentions his mate, Rocky points to his leg, so I think the turquoise mark on his leg might be the mentioned wedding ring.

The point I'm getting at here is that it's intentional that Rocky has marks on his body to signify certain important things about who he is. I like to think that the scar on Grace's arm is, in some ways, his own Eridian marking. Of course, I don't think it was Rocky's intention to burn his friend -- he was just trying to save his life. But in doing so, when their bodies came in contact, he left Grace with a mark on his arm that's now a physical reminder of Rocky's heroic act, and the bond these two characters have from working together to save their planets, becoming best friends in the process.

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I Don't Know If It's Intentional, But I'm Choosing To Believe It

I don't know if this is the connection we're supposed to draw from Grace's scar, but given how he got it, what we know about Rocky's design, and also what we know the significance of Stratt's tattoo (also from a scene near the end of the movie), it doesn't feel like much of a leap to see more meaning in Grace's scar. Regardless, I'm choosing to believe it because it makes me happy.