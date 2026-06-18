Will Toy Story Ever End At This Point? What The Filmmakers Have To Say

It’s hard to believe it’s been over 15 years since Toy Story 3 came out and emotionally wrecked audiences. Like so many people, I’ll never forget how the movie perfectly capped off the story of a bunch of toys and their person, Andy, as he officially leaves childhood behind and goes off to college. It was the perfect ending for the franchise, but then a fourth movie came out, and now Toy Story 5 is the latest upcoming Disney movie on the way. Is the franchise officially past calling it quits now?

I decided to ask Andrew Stanton this very question: Will Toy Story ever reach a final conclusion? He's been a creative voice behind the scenes on every Toy Story movie and is the director behind the latest, and he says the nature of toys is that they can be passed along, at least for a good while.

I decided a long time [ago]. I just think it has to be done right. It's all about the journey of the children and then moving on to another child. So hopefully, that'll be honored.

So, as long as audiences turn up for a new Toy Story movie and the creatives over at Pixar continue to be inspired by the property, we’re not going to have to say farewell to this franchise. For how long? As his Toy Story 5 co-writer Kenna Harris added:

Toy Story 100.

Pixar made an all-time great trilogy with the first three Toy Story movies, but as Andrew Stanton has said to haters of future Toy Story sequels: “nobody’s being robbed of their trilogy” and they don’t have to watch more if they don’t want to. Since Toy Story 3, they’ve found a way to continue the storyline through their move to Bonnie's room. I'm also happy to hear this movie in particular is already booming with positive reviews (save one) from critics who are calling it “a smart examination of evolving technology and its effect on children." It's "heart" and "conviction" are also being called out in reviews.

It’s certainly not easy or common for a movie to reach five films, and it's especially surprising to do this many with such high acclaim. Yet,Toy Story keeps proving its capable because the Pixar creatives keep finding new ways to keep these iconic characters around and expand the world of toys they’ve built.

This time around, the movie finally gives Jessie the center stage to explore her origins (and has added a sweet new Taylor Swift track to go along with it). In our interview with Tom Hanks, he got candid about being hesitant about Toy Story 5 before he learned the concept behind the movie. The animated flick tackles how technology is affecting children growing up nowadays.

I’m so curious about how Pixar will go from here after this new installment. Or will this one be the last after all? Either way, I personally find it nice that it's been kicking around for thirty years and new films get to be enjoyed by other generations. I wonder if I'll feel the same way in my old age if Toy Story 24 comes out.

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You can see Toy Story 5 for yourself when it hits theaters this Friday, June 19.