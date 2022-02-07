While Working On Thor: Love And Thunder, Taika Waititi Has Time To Wrangle Literal Wind For Rita Ora’s Photoshoot

Taika Waititi has proven himself to be a deeply talented actor and filmmaker. But it looks he may have picked up some new skills while on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. Just like the titular god from that film, he recently revealed that was able to literally control the wind while on the set of Rita Ora’s latest photoshoot.

It’s been a few months since Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped principal photography , but Taika Waititi seems to be busier than ever. In addition to any post-production duties he may be managing, he also took the time to make sure his partner Rita Ora had the exact conditions she needed to nail her Vogue Arabia cover shoot. And he was clearly proud of his work – make sure to scroll through to the last photo on his Instagram post to see him in action:

A post shared by Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi) A photo posted by on

You have to give the filmmaker credit for being his girlfriend's best hype man. With both the slideshow of beautiful photos and his effusive accompanying caption, he’s making it pretty clear he thinks she’s one of the hottest people on earth. After this, it looks like we’ll need to update our list of #couplegoals to include “sitting on the pavement and blowing wind at your significant other so they look as cool as possible.”

We already knew he and Rita Ora are close, since they’ve been pictured hanging out with other celebrities for months (and sometimes engaging in PDA with them , too). But if there was any doubt in anyone’s mind that Taika Waititi and Ora are together, this should put that to rest – even though it may not give us any more clarity on that whole throuple rumor . It’s cool to know that their relationship is strong enough that he feels comfortable being so open about how amazing he thinks she is.

Now, I can’t help but wonder if the put any of those wind-wrangling skills to use while he was making Thor: Love and Thunder. Maybe we’ll get to see Chris Hemsworth’s hair fluttering sexily in the breeze during a pivotal scene. Or maybe we’ll see it put into production on a much larger scale, since the Mighty Avenger can control the weather and all. Either way, fans are excited about the upcoming threequel.