Could Florence Pugh Get Any More Real Than 'Wrangling' Her Crew On The Thunderbolts* Red Carpet In Her Amazing Dress?
It's a family and fashionable affair!
Florence Pugh is a sheer dress muse, and she proved that again ahead of the Thunderbolts* release on the 2025 movie schedule as she attended the UK special screening for the film. However, this dress wasn’t the scene-stealer of this event. The real star of the show here was the actress “wrangling” her family and friends onto the red carpet to take adorable group photos.
To celebrate the release of her upcoming Marvel movie and all the work that goes into preparing to release a film like Thunderbolts*, Pugh brought a ton of her family and friends to a special screening. In a video posted by CinemaBlend, you can see her joyously yelling at her “crew” – which includes her mom and Granny Pat – to come over for a photo, take a look:
Granny Pat dancing just made my day, and seeing all these folks so happy to be there makes me smile from ear to ear.
It made the Marvel actress smile, too, as the video illustrates. However, she further showed how much this moment meant to her by reposting it on her Instagram story with the caption:
Well, that’s the sweetest and most real thing ever. Nothing brings me more joy than seeing a happy family, and this video is just that.
Along with her mom and grandmother, the actress tagged a bunch of friends in her repost of our video. This included Joey Mackin, Olive McHugh, Theo Smith, Ashley Smith, Jacob Smith and the actor Finn Cole, who is rumored to be dating Pugh and you might recognize from Peaky Blinders.
On top of that, the Little Women actress was dressed to the nines, obviously. Her black sheer gown came from Elie Saab’s fall 2024 collection (via W Magazine), and it was perfect for her style and this movie. She’s the queen of the naked dress, and this black sparkly number paired with her neon orange eye shadow was giving Black Widow in the best way.
So, all around, she was looking fabulous with the whole fam. Honestly, this fashionable family affair is lovely and a wonderful way to commemorate the release of Thunderbolts*, which hits theaters next Friday. I note that because this MCU installment is all about a group of anti-heroes being wrangled together to take down a big bad. And the fun vibe between the Thunderbolts* cast fits the energy radiating off Pugh’s post about “wrangling” her “crew.”
Now, it’s time to wrangle your crew together and get ready for Thunderbolts*, because it hits theaters on May 2, and I have a feeling you and your fam won’t want to miss it.
