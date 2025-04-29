Thunderbolts’ Director Released Explosion-Filled Phone Footage From The Making Of The Movie, And Yes, I Am Even More Hyped Now

While most MCU fans are already looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies like the Fantastic Four and the return of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday, there is another team waiting in the wings with Thunderbolts*. The new team of Marvel cast off anti-heroes looks to be a rougher around the edges team of heroes, but with everything I see, the movie is getting more and more interesting.

The cast of Thunderbolts* is already strong, with Florence Hugh and Sebastian Stan leading a team of Marvel’s anti-heroes. As with any superhero movie, we can expect lots of amazing digital effects to make the impossible come to life, but what’s exciting about this film is just how much of it was shot practically. Video footage shot on an iPhone by director Jake Schreier and posted to Instagram shows that a lot of the stunts and action were done in camera.

We already knew that Florence Pugh jumped off the second-tallest building in the world for Thunderbolts*, but the footage here reveals that a lot of the action, from cars flipping over to furniture flying around to vehicles being smashed by concrete, was also just as real.

As a lover of practical effects, this has me even more pumped up to watch Thunderbolts* this weekend. Anything we see in this clip could have been done digitally instead. It arguably would have been easier to do so, but it would not have looked this good.

Digital effects can be incredibly realistic, a lot of the time, and they’re useful and creating things that simply can’t be done any other way, but nothing looks more ”real” than the real thing. Practical stunts take time and effort to properly stage, but the end result is almost worth whatever time and money it costs. It makes the movie better.

The nature of superhero cinema is such that CGI is going to be necessary and pervasive. Within Thunderbolts* , you have Ghost, a character who can disappear and reappear at will, and showing that on screen is going to need a computer, but the rest of the team don’t have magic or crazy science fiction powers. It’s a team of mostly regular people, so it makes sense that the action is handled in as realistic a way as possible.

Since we already know that the cast of Thunderbolts* will have roles to play in Avengers: Doomsday, what happens in this movie will likely be quite important for those following the larger MCU story. That may help aid the movie’s box office performance, but whether or not the movie is a hit, it’s clearly going to look amazing.