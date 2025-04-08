Chris Hemsworth Had A Message To Robert Downey Jr After Marvel Announced Some 'But Not All' Of The Avengers: Doomsday Cast

Just when Marvel fans thought they had it all figured out, Chris Hemsworth may have added more fuel to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday fire. After Marvel’s 5.5-hour chair reveal stream that revealed a sprawling roster of returning and new Avengers, eagle-eyed fans noticed one huge name missing: Thor himself. Now, the Transformers One voice star’s birthday shout-out to a certain former genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist turned villain has everyone buzzing again about what’s coming in the upcoming Marvel movie .

In a recent post shared to his official Instagram stories, Hemsworth wished Robert Downey Jr. a happy 60th birthday with a striking and adorable collage of photos of the two actors together. But the real news was in the caption. The Australian-born performer wrote:

Happy 60th RDJ!! We'll see you soon ⚡️🔨

This definitely seems like a tease, and comes after Kevin Feige confirmed more casting was coming, and that the list included "many of the cast members, but not all who joined the film." Fans are curious about Thor's role in the blockbuster, and Hemsworth seems to be hinting at his return.

Hemsworth wrote the birthday message across a collage of several fun photos from their time working together. One of my favorites is the awesome pic of him, RDJ, and Chris Evans, which he originally shared on X (formerly Twitter) a while back. They shared that memorable snap while doing press for Avengers: Age of Ultron.

.@Avengers #PressTour with these legends: @ChrisEvans @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/WUaI0fejxwApril 11, 2015

Needless to say, this immediately set off Marvel fans across the internet.

Why? Because the Ghostbusters alum wasn’t part of the official Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal that Marvel dropped during that now-infamous livestream, where names appeared slowly—agonizingly slowly, director chairs over the course of five and a half hours. Downey made the cut. The Thunderbolts* cast mates Florence Pugh and David Harbour made the cut, though they didn’t know they were in the movie until the reveal. Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and a hilarious tiny director's chair were there. But Thor? Nowhere in sight.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The MCU's catalogue is available to stream on Disney+, which will be the eventual home for Avengers: Doomsday. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Now, fans are left asking the obvious: Is the Blackhat actor teasing a surprise return as the God of Thunder? Or was this just a sweet, nostalgic post to his old MCU co-star?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given the carefully worded "We'll see you soon" and the particular use of the lightning bolt and hammer emojis, I’m leaning toward the former. And honestly, can you blame me? Marvel’s track record with post-credits surprises, multiversal curveballs, and sudden character resurrections has everyone conditioned to treat every emoji like it’s part of the official Marvel Multiverse timeline plan.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, so there’s still plenty of time for surprise announcements. We already know that not every cast member has been revealed yet. It makes sense for Hemsworth’s Thor to return, especially since it will have been more than four years since we last saw the Asgardian god on the big screen by the time the film is released.

Marvel fans will have to wait to see if this was a subtle wink at or just a genuine birthday toast. Whatever it is, it worked. The internet’s spinning its hammer again, checking every post and the tea leaves for any news about the upcoming superhero movie .

Until Marvel clears things up (or adds another five hours of livestream content), all we can do is keep our eyes on the skies—and Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram.