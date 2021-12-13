After Rumors Swirled A Thor Love And Thunder Poster Had Dropped, Taika Waititi Has A Great Response

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, and Phase Four has already included plenty of thrilling adventures on the small and silver screens. But certain properties are especially anticipated , including Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. And after rumors swirled that the first official poster had dropped, Waititi had a great response.

Fan excitement over Thor: Love and Thunder is partly due to its cast, which includes the Guardians of the Galaxy and the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor. The fandom is eager for the first footage or images from the movie, which is why a debunked poster quickly went viral over the weekend. But Taika Waititi shut down these rumors, posting on social media:

This is so bad that I kinda wish it was an official poster. It's definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of posters.

Well, there you have it. Unfortunately, the super busy poster that went viral over the past few days is far from an official look at Thor: Love and Thunder. Although Taika Waititi seems to love how “bad” it is, and kind of wishes it were genuine. As always, he continues to have a great sense of humor about his role in the MCU franchise.

Taika Waititi shared his funny take on Thor: Love and Thunder’s fake poster over on his personal Twitter account. As fans patiently wait for the first official look at the highly anticipated blockbuster, there may be more fake images hitting the internet sooner rather than later. Especially since the upcoming movie has such thrilling concepts like Mighty Thor.

For those who don’t remember, the fake Thor: Love and Thunder poster arrived online over the weekend, and quickly went viral. Some thought this was the first official look at the upcoming appearance of Chris Hemsworth , Natalie Portman, and the rest of the cast. You can see the debunked image below,

First official poster for Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.Hitting theaters July 2022. pic.twitter.com/2YFhVHv6AODecember 11, 2021 See more

This is certainly a very cluttered image, one with multiple versions of Chris Hemsworth’s title character and Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor. Also pictured are fan favorites like Korg and Valkyrie, who are expected to have major roles in Thor: Love and Thunder. But in the end this was not an official image, although Taika Waititi loves how “bad” it is.

With production on Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped and the mysterious movie set to arrive in theaters over the summer, the marketing campaign could seemingly begin at any point. Whatever first images or footage arrive are sure to break the internet, especially after the wild events of Ragnarok. Let’s just hope that Taika Waititi and company treat the rabid fanbase to that first glimpse sooner rather than later.