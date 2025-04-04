Florence Pugh's 'Zen' Reaction To Doing An Insane Base Jump For Thunderbolts* Made My Jaw Drop
Holy, 118 stories!
With Thunderbolts*, the next of upcoming Marvel movies, just a month away, Marvel Studios has just released a new featurette about the making of it (as the cast also was part of the Walt Disney Studios CinemaCon panel) on Thursday, and I think I’m officially sold. During the behind-the-scenes video, I learned that Florence Pugh jumped off one of the tallest buildings in the world for one scene, and that’s just so badass of her.
You know what’s even more awesome? Florence Pugh doesn’t look like she flinched one bit over the stunt. Check out the actress act like a regular Tom Cruise in the new clip:
Sure, I’ve been interested in what’s next for Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes and so forth once the Thunderbolts* release date arrives on May 2, but knowing the lengths that Pugh put in for one scene in the movie definitely caught my attention further. As the featurette shows, Pugh actually jumped off the Merdeka 118 in Malaysia, which is the second-tallest building in the world after the Burj Khalifa.
The tower, which has been officially open only for about a year, is 2,227 feet high (just a bit less than 500 feet than the tallest ever). Check out how happy Florence Pugh looks just before filming the scene:
If this was ever part of any job description of mine, I would simply quit, but Florence Pugh looks absolutely excited over the idea of being suspended that high. She also said this in the featurette.
Florence Pugh is officially the MVP of the Thunderbolts* cast. Now the director of the movie says in the featurette that they accomplished a “real base jump” for the movie, but I also see her on wires for one portion of the video as well. Perhaps they filmed some sides of the sequences with wires before Pugh fully did the stunt? I’m not sure, but now I need to hear the story straight from Pugh once she goes on the Thunderbolts* press tour soon.
The stunt definitely reminds me of a mix of two Mission: Impossible stunts from Tom Cruise: the time where he climbed the Burj Khalifa in Ghost Protocol and that time he drove a motorbike off the cliff of a mountain for Dead Reckoning before going into a base jump of his own.
Now I absolutely believe Florence Pugh when she’s described her Thunderbolts* experience as “hella bloody cool.” Her action chops and sheer bravery are clearly top notch, and that’s on top of her incredible acting that has earned her an Oscar nomination in the past. She’s really one of the best actresses of our generation and I am going to be there, sitting with popcorn and on the edge of my seat for Yelena Belova’s return!
